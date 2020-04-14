Securing the bag! After Blac Chyna (real name: Angela Renée White) took heat for selling Instagram follows and FaceTime calls to her fans, she responded to the backlash in a statement shared with In Touch. Speaking on Chyna’s behalf, her attorney, Lynne Ciani, said the star is using the money for her “unwarranted custody battle” with Rob Kardashian and his family.

“[It’s] not cheap,” Ciani told In Touch. “And unlike a certain allegedly ‘self-made’ billionaire in Rob’s family, Chyna is truly a self-made single mom who must keep finding unique ways to connect with her fans during this unprecedented global pandemic.”

The attorney said the ongoing coronavirus outbreak led Chyna, 31, to try “connecting more directly and creatively” with her followers. “Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life,” she said. But make no mistake, the decision to do so was “born out of economic necessity.” She explained, “Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson.”

Her legal battle with Rob, 33, only makes matters more complicated. “Rob and his family have filed false accusations that Chyna is an unfit mother and are trying to take away Chyna’s custody of her precious daughter, Dream,” Cianni said. “Chyna will continue to fight these false claims in court to keep custody of Dream, especially after Dream was severely burned twice at Rob’s house.” An attorney for the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star confirmed the toddler “had two accidents” at her father’s house that were investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services as well as police, though they claimed the star “has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home.”

On the Lashed Cosmetics company website, the mother of two offers fans a chance to purchase a FaceTime call with her for $950. For $250, she’ll follow you back on Instagram. Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Mally Mall, who has collaborated with the reality star in the past, is also getting in on the action. The Lashed website cites he’s also selling follow backs for the price of only $100.

Though Twitter users called the star out, Cianni revealed her client is unbothered. “Chyna looks forward to FaceTiming with her ‘Chyna Doll’ fans from around the world and to following fans on IG who want to share their lives with her!”