Angela White a.k.a. Blac Chyna opened up about her coparenting relationships with infamous exes Robert “Rob” Kardashian and Tyga.

“With Robert and Michael, it’s never been like no bad blood or anything negative,” the mom of two, 34, explained to the Daily Mail on Sunday, March 26. “It was just two different people in two different paths. And one day, those paths collided and that’s how we got the babies.”

She added, “Moving forward in 2023, it’s all positive vibes with coparenting. Everything’s calm, there’ll be no more situations.”

Chyna shares King Cairo Stevenson with Tyga, whom the pair welcomed in October 2012. The former video vixen also shares Dream Kardashian, who she welcomed in November 2016 with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

In the past, tension has been high when it comes to Chyna and her kid’s fathers. In March 2022, Blac Chyna took to Twitter to claim that she received “no support” as a “single mother.”

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote at the time. “Single no support child support.”

After the tweet was reposted on a blog site, the “Rack City” rapper and Arthur George founder took to the comment section to rebuke the Washington D.C. native’s claims.

“I pay 40K a year for my son’s school and he lives with me Mon — Sat,” Tyga replied. “Why would I pay child support lol.” Meanwhile, Robert wrote, “I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday — Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Tyga took the conversation a step further by asking, “How u pay 3K less? Let me know the plug?” adding a laughing emoji.

Chyna previously dated the “Ayo” lyricist from 2011 to 2014. She started dating Rob in January 2016 and got engaged by that April but they ultimately called it quits in December 2016.

After Chyna and Rob’s split, the former Rob & Chyna stars were involved in a heated custody battle, where it was agreed that he would pay $20,000 per month in support. But a judge ruled in March 2019 that “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.”

Shutterstock

“The parties shall equally share the costs of the minor child’s medical insurance premiums, any uninsured emergency or routine medical care, and any mutually agreed upon pre-school or private school,” the legal agreement declared.