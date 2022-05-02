Verdict revealed! The Kardashians scored a major win in Blac Chyna‘s $100-million defamation lawsuit against them for the cancellation of the now-defunct TV show Rob & Chyna.

The jury reached a decision and announced the verdict in court on Monday, May 2, according to TMZ. The Kardashians were not present in the courtroom at the time of the announcement and instead attended the Met Gala in New York City.

Chyna, 33, filed a lawsuit against the Kar-Jenners for alleged abuse, defamation and cancellation of her and ex Rob Kardashian’s E! series, Rob & Chyna. The online model alleged that Rob, 35, with whom she shares daughter Dream, 5, physically abused her. However, Rob has denied the claims.

The E! alum claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are the reason their show was canceled and asked for $100 million in total financial loss.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brother’s safety,” an October 2016 email from Khloé Kardashian to E! producers Jeff Olde and Farnaz Farjam read.

However, the Hulu stars fired back at Chyna’s claims by filing a lawsuit against The Real Blac Chyna star for allegedly using physical force in an attack against Rob. Additionally, the family claimed that the influencer has other reliable sources of income, like her OnlyFans account.

Last month, Kim Kardashian’s past leaked sex tape was thrown in her face while undergoing jury selection for the trial.

In an attempt to weed out the biased potential jurors, 76 people were asked a series of questions on April 18, to see if they were fit to serve in the trial. During the process, one man brought up Kim’s sex tape that was leaked in 2007.

“I have watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case,” a man in his 50s or 60s explained after revealing he has never watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to Page Six who was present at the proceedings.

The comment caused commotion in the room as the other jurors laughed. The man then repeated to the judge that he could not properly serve as a member on the jury because he would keep “replaying that sex tape over and over again” in his head.