Sponsored content with Evofem Biosciences.

Phexxi® is the first and only hormone free prescription birth control gel that puts women in control. Because it’s an on-demand method, it’s only used when you need it, giving you the choice you deserve. No daily regimens, no invasive procedures just a quick pre-sex application immediately before or up to one hour before intercourse. The contraceptive effects of Phexxi are temporary and easily reversible, making it an option for women who don’t want children now, but maybe someday.

It is (only) Your Business.

For those who have mastered online ordering (and who hasn’t) ordering a Phexxi prescription is super easy (and discreet) thanks to telehealth.

Order it from your bed, the kitchen, the yoga mat –wherever the mood strikes. If prescribed, Phexxi can be sent straight to your door with free and fast delivery. Learn more at Phexxi.com.

Why Go Hormone-Free?

Let’s sum it up like this, hormones can be tricky. And sometimes the side effects, and how your body will react is not realized until you are on them.

It is wise to know there are alternatives.

As Phexxi is applied immediately before or up to an hour before each time you have intercourse, it is an easily reversible birth control option that can keep your plans for the future on schedule.

INDICATION

Phexxi is a Prescription on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infection have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Continue reading for full safety information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. Avoid using Phexxi with a vaginal ring.

Avoid Phexxi if you or your sexual partner is allergic to lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate, or any of the ingredients in Phexxi. Stop using Phexxi if you develop an allergic reaction.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

