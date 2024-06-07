Billy Ray Cyrus sent a sweet message to his daughter Miley Cyrus amid an alleged ongoing rift in the Cyrus family.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” artist, 62, shared a throwback picture of himself with a then-toddler Miley via Instagram on Friday, June 7, reminiscing about how it was one of his “best memories ever.”

“@cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds,” Billy wrote in a lengthy caption. “The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus. I’m incredibly proud of her. “

The Kentucky native went on to praise the “Adore You” singer, 31, writing that she was a “survivor” and “true artist.”

“She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible,” the Hannah Montana alum gushed about his daughter. “We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!”

The pair were known for their warm father-daughter relationship, most notably starring in Disney’s Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011. However, their relationship seemingly turned icy following Billy Ray’s 2022 divorce from Tish Cyrus and subsequent marriage to his current wife, Firerose.

Miley served as maid of honor to her mother’s wedding to actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023 but was not in attendance when Billy married 28-year-old Firerose just two months later. The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer publicly snubbed her father again when she accepted her first Grammy Award in February 2023, omitting any mention of Billy in her speech.

Dolly Parton, Miley’s godmother and one of Billy Ray’s oldest friends, “can’t stand that they’re not talking,” a source exclusively told In Touch on March 1. “Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly.”

“Dolly told Miley she admires her principles, but cutting her own father out of her life is a mistake she’s going to regret forever,” the insider said. “And she told Billy Ray to apologize to Miley — even if he feels like he has nothing to apologize for!”

The insider adds that the “Jolene” songstress’ actions may be helping to resolve the family’s issues. “Billy Ray and Miley both have their pride and want to stand their ground — but neither one wants to disappoint Dolly!”