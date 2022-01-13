Always family. Harry James Thornton reveals that his father Billy Bob Thornton‘s ex-wife Angelina Jolie still stays in touch and sends him gifts — despite being divorced from his father for nearly two decades.

“To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry, 27, told Entertainment Tonight about his former stepmother. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day, but every now and then, we talk.”

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star, who is the son of former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak and Billy Bob, 66, added that the Eternals actress, 46, was always “so cool.”

Harry went on to say that before the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2003, split, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star would go out of her way to entertain him and his siblings.

“She took us camping every week, and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip,” he told the outlet. “She was just so fun for us back when we were younger. … She was a lot of fun.”

Harry, who is appearing on Relatively Famous, in which the children of celebrities attempt to live and work on a ranch, believes his camping excursions with his one-time stepmom may give him a leg up on the show.

Other celeb kids on the show include Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, Taylor Hasselhoff, daughter of David Hasselhoff, Ebie, daughter of Eazy-E, Redmond Parker, son of Ray Parker Jr., Austin Gunn, son of Billy Gunn, Myles O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal and Hana Giraldo, daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Billy Bob’s parting words of wisdom to his son before he appeared on the reality TV show were: “Don’t do anything embarrassing.”

Following the Bad Santa star’s relationship with Angelina, Billy Bob married Connie Angland, his sixth wife. Over the years, he has welcomed four children from three different relationships.

Angelina went on to marry Brad Pitt in 2014 before they ultimately called it quits in 2016. The former pair share six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.