A video of Billie Eilish at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards went viral after she seemingly questioned why online personalities were invited to the event. Fans read the “Bad Guy” artist’s lips in the clip as she chatted with singer Kylie Minogue at their table in the audience during the Sunday, February 18, award show.

“There’s some TikTokkers over there – we don’t need it,” Billie, 22, seemingly said to the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer, 55, in a video posted on X.

Billie has yet to confirm the details of her conversation. However, fans are living for the apparent shade.

“I was there, every comercial break the tik tokers swarmed her. Like there was a divide between A listers and Z listers and they all tried to cross it [sic],” one fan claimed. A second person wrote, “Like i said.. billie saying FACTS bc why would anyone put celebrities/artists in the same room as tiktokers.”

Besides seemingly disapproving of who got an invite to the People’s Choice Awards, Billie had a grand time and even took home an award for her acting debut. Before heading into the venue, the “Happier Than Ever” songstress walked the red carpet wearing an oversized striped sweater vest, ankle-length shorts and platform sneakers. The hitmaker came out on top in the TV Performance of the Year category for her role as Eva in Swarm and beat out actors Adjoa Andoh (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Jon Hamm (The Morning Show), Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building), Steven Yuen (Beef) and Storm Reid (The Last of Us).

Jeremy Renner, who suffered a snow plow accident in January 2023, presented Billie with the award before she took the stage.

“This is fan voted, and I just want to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am for that. I love you. Thank you so much,” Billie said in her acceptance speech before giving a special shoutout to her Swarm costar Dominique Fishback. “I want to dedicate this to Dominique Fishback because that show is all about her. She deserves this more than I do. She is incredible. She is beautiful. She is talented. She should be cast in everything forever.”

The “What Was I Made For?” singer mingled with other artists backstage and ​during commercial breaks and snapped photos with rapper Ice Spice, which she later shared to her Instagram stories.