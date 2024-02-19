Hit or Miss? The Best and Worst Dressed Celebs at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards [Photos]

The A-listers at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards Sunday, February 18, weren’t afraid to take fashion risks! While many of the stars looked stunning, others left us wondering what they were thinking with their outfit choices.

From host Simu Liu to performers Lainey Wilson, Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz, the stars certainly got fans talking about their fashion risks as they posed on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see photos of the best and worst dressed nominees, performers and presenters at the awards show.