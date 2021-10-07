Success! The Little Couple star Bill Klein‘s elbow surgery went so well that he’s already been discharged from the hospital, one day after the procedure. His wife, Dr. Jen Arnold, gave fans an update on Thursday, October 7.

She shared a photo of Bill, 46, standing and smiling in their New York City hotel room. His arm was wrapped in bandages from above his elbow all the way down to his wrist while inside of a clear shoulder sling.

“Just like that, @reallybillklein is discharged and doing great! He had a large piece of his humerus floating around in his joint. All gone now and resting. Home tomorrow,” Jen, 47, wrote in the caption. The humerus is the upper arm bone that links the elbow to the shoulder.

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram

The couple traveled to New York City’s Hospital For Special Surgery to have the operation done. Jen has been giving fans updates on how Bill passed his pre-op tests with flying colors and showed a photo of him with an IV drip inserted into his hand while he was dressed in a hospital gown and ready to head into surgery on October 6.

Bill revealed to fans in an August 20 Instagram post that he broke his elbow trying to run away from a swarm of wasps while cleaning his home grill in Florida.

“Fun fact, I broke my right elbow when I was 7 after speeding down a hill on my bike, got so winded I blacked out and awoke bloody and broken. This time around, nothing nearly as exciting,” he began an Instagram post, next to a photo of his X-ray showing the break.

“During an attempt to elude a small swarm of wasps, my head forgot that my legs have never ‘run’ (to or away from anything, before, ever), even when chased … and that’s how you plant an elbow on pavers! That was 4 weeks ago. Since it wasn’t getting better, I went back for another x-ray,” he continued.

“This image probably has a few things wrong in it courtesy of my dysplasia … but can you find the most recent traumatic damage? Have a super weekend everyone! And get vaccinated, so I can get my ‘elective’ surgery,” Bill added.

Because patients with COVID-related cases were given priority at Florida hospitals, Bill’s arm surgery was classified as “elective.” Fortunately, the Hospital for Special Surgery was able to accept him and get him on the path to healing with a healthy arm.