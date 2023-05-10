Not holding back. Bethenny Frankel and Vicki Gunvalson slammed Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, over their financial troubles.

“I’ve heard all the rumors about the foreclosure, and I thought to myself, ‘Marriage is hard enough.’ Bringing other people into your life and highlighting it for years on TV – I did it for a short time and I paid the price,” Bethenny, 52, began about Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 10.

The Real Housewives of New York alum said that the former couple “invited” viewers into their personal lives and “they seem like people who spend more than they have.”

“He’s on a football salary. She’s on a Housewives salary. And they’re spending like the f–king plane’s going down,” Bethenny continued. “The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.”

She went on to note that it’s “gross” that many Bravo stars have been known to live a more expensive life than they can afford, which leads to debt.

“I heard Kim and Kroy owe $1 million each and it’s like, ‘Good. Pay the IRS,’” Bethenny said. “You gotta f–king pay. You wanna play? You gotta f–king pay.”

The New York native added that it’s a “recipe for disaster” when couples let fans into every aspect of their lives.

“When the s–t goes sideways, you invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairytale or made us believe it was,” Bethenny said. “Well guess what, we’re coming out with you, too.”

She added that no one will “respect [their] privacy at this time because there is no privacy at this time.”

After noting that she never spent money she didn’t have, Bethenny concluded, “Pay your f–king bills.”

Several of Bethenny’s followers took to the comments section to agree, including Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki, 61.

“YOU are Exactly right!! It’s everywhere – these reality stars think that paycheck will last forever,” she wrote. “Take it from me – it doesn’t. Pay your bills, live within your means and pay the IRS!”

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy – who both filed for divorce in May 2023 – failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that had been taken out on their shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia. The mansion later went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7, 2023.

However, Kim and Kroy managed to work out a last-minute deal to keep the house and prevented it from being sold by Truist Bank in February.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to their foreclosure drama, TMZ reported that the former couple owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

While neither Don’t Be Tardy stars have publicly addressed their financial struggles or split, a source told Us Weekly that their money woes led to the end of their 11-year marriage.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the insider said. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”