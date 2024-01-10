There’s no denying it — Old Man Winter is in full effect. Whether that means frigid winds, gloomy rain or endless snow, layering is essential during the colder months of the year. Full-length coats and plush fleece jackets are go-to choices for seasonal-approved outerwear. Meanwhile, fuzzy hats, smartphone-friendly gloves and infinity scarves are essential wintertime accessories. And of course, thermal pajamas are an alternative way to stay warm as the chilly temps onset for the long haul.

Thermajane’s Thermal Pajamas are Amazon’s number one bestselling thermal underwear set. In fact, over 40,000 shoppers reviewed the warm two-piece duo. If you’re wondering what all the hype is about, read ahead for the fashion scoop!

Get the Thermajane Thermal Pajamas for just $22 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

These PJs are made from cozy polyester and spandex material which prevents body heat from escaping when you brave the elements. Fleece lining delivers additional softness. This two-piece set comes equipped four-way stretch which fits snugly against the skin. It doesn’t constrict or limit movement, which is a huge plus.

Best of all? They’re separates, making them super versatile. Snowed in for the weekend? Toss the Thermajane Thermal Pajamas on with your favorite fluffy slippers. Need a shirt to style under a puffer vest? Wear the long-sleeve top!

Available in crewneck, scoop neck and V-neck designs, shoppers can snag this set in 15 different shades in women’s sizes XXS through 3XL.

According to Amazon shoppers, these thermal pajamas are holding up well! Verified reviewers shared thorough reviews noting how comfy and warm these PJs are. One shopper explained how they wore the “perfect” pajamas. “I had a golf game early am in 45 deg weather. These were the perfect base layer and I was warm and comfortable all day. They are super soft with a light fleece inside, very comfortable,” they shared.

Another shopper couldn’t get over the cozy material. “Soft does not begin to describe these. They are incredibly soft and comfortable, just a light layer of warmth, thin enough that I have worn them under my jeans and even under leggings.”

Whether you’re headed to the slopes or taking it easy on the weekend, thermal pajamas are an ideal base layer. Shop the Thermajane’s Thermal Pajamas while they’re still on sale for 45% off!

See it: Get the Thermajane Thermal Pajamas for just $22 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

