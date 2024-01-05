Cuddling up on the couch in fuzzy pajamas, matching socks and a soft throw blanket is an ideal way to spend your time during the winter. While many of us would like to experience that comfort when we head outdoors, it’s just not always an option. How devastating! Luckily, that’s where plush fleece jackets come in.

You can experience your favorite throw blanket’s swoon-worthy, cuddly fabric with buttery-soft fleece jackets. While they can be styled alone on unseasonably warm days, you can even pair them with puffer vests and oversized jackets which offer a bit of room. Right now, Amazon Essentials is taking 65% off the Polar Fleece Jacket, slashing the price tag from $30 down to $10. Seriously!

Get the Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket for just $11 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 12,000 shoppers have left comments dishing about how well the jacket fits and how soft it is. It’s made from a double-sided knit fabric and a brushed finish which makes for a smooth and subtle texture. While this won’t be warm enough to wear alone during particularly cold days, the midweight fleece is ideal for layering.

Available in women’s sizes XS to 6X, shoppers can snag this fleece in more than 30 fun shades. Colors like burgundy navy and camel are perfect for shoppers who prefer a more laidback vibe. For those interested in lively hues, the jacket comes in bright pink and aqua blue. Plus, there are fun prints that feature geometric shapes and plaid patterns!

Reviewers are so impressed with the weight and warmth of this coat. The pockets are a finishing touch they enjoy as well. “I have had my fleece for a year now, and I love it,” one shopper added. Another reviewer revealed that they purchased the jacket in various shades. “I first purchased the red and burgundy plaid,” they noted. “I love the color combination with the soft pink accent.” After successfully rocking those two shades, the reviewer decided to get a few more shades. “I then ordered the blue and green plaid, and the buffalo check black and white. These tops are amazing. They would be amazing at double the price! Very high-quality,” the satisfied customer beamed.

Need more evidence? One shopper gushed about the buffalo plaid shade. “It’s an eye-catching design,” the shopper began before calling out just how “cuddly,” “soft” and “warm” it is. “It washes well too,” they advised.

If you’re looking for a plush, fleece jacket to keep you comfy on those unseasonably warm winter days, this Amazon Essentials Fleece Jacket is a top contender.

