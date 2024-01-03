Winter is here, and that means it’s officially time to bundle up. Notable names like Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted wearing cold-weather-approved outerwear. From full-length parkas to heated puffer vests with battery packs, there are many stylish jacket trends to add to your winter collection.

Long gone are the days of boring-but-functional jackets you would never wear in an #OOTD post. You can snag trendy, selfie-worthy outerwear at Amazon. The iconic e-tailer has a variety of fashionable finds that will keep you warm while simultaneously showcasing your sense of style. Right now, you can snag the “perfect” quilted jacket on the ‘Zon for an eye-watering 62% off. Scroll ahead for the outerwear scoop!

Get the Amazon Essentials Quilted Jacket (originally $80) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon Essentials Women's Quilted Coat (Available in Plus Size)

Deal of the day! If you're looking to upgrade your outerwear collection for winter, this steal is one to snag! The price — wow!

The Amazon Essential’s Quilted Coat is a comfy jacket that shoppers can’t get enough of. Featuring a relaxed silhouette, the jacket is made from a water-resistant fabric. It’s fully lined and insulated to keep you warm no matter how low the season’s temperatures drop. Shoppers with sustainability in mind will be particularly impressed, because this jacket features 100% certified recycled polyester. Fashionistas will be just as impressed because it can be cinched to accentuate your waist or uncinched for more a casual look. You can snag this jacket for any shopper, no matter their size or preferred color palette. Ranging in women size’s XS to 6X, this jacket is available in eight shades, ranging from neutrals like black and light brown to vibrant hues like neon pink. See it! Wondering which outfits would go best with this jacket? Look no further. You can style it with layers, chunky socks and sneakers for a casual look. Meanwhile, you can dress it up with straight-leg jeans and booties with a square heel to elevate the aesthetic. Satisfied customers detailed their thoughts on Amazon. “This coat is perfect,” one shopper wrote. “It’s pretty, warm, and looks exactly like the picture.” The customer advised other shoppers that the jacket does run a little large and recommended others try sizing down a size or two. Another shopper called out some of their favorite features. “Loved the make,” the reviewer began. “The zipper works perfectly,” they added before mentioning, the “snaps are great.” Stay warm and stylish when you brave Old Man Winter’s frigid temps in this chic Amazon Essentials Quilted Coat!

