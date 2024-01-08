Fact: Shapewear is one fashion essential which truly never goes out of style. No matter the weather or occasion, bodysuits, shorts and undies elevate any ensemble. Headed to an important business meeting? Seamless thongs banish pesky panty lines. Standing beside your bestie as a bridesmaid while she ties the knot? Bodysuits with plunging necklines deliver tummy control and built-in boob support. Shapewear even works when you’re serving street-style-inspired looks in oversized cargo pants and joggers.

If you’re on the hunt for a new piece of shapewear, the ShaperX Bodysuit just may become one of your favorite things. Listed as Amazon’s number one bestselling shapewear bodysuit, shoppers claim that it is “the secret to a sleek silhouette.” Read on for the scoop!

This bodysuit looks stunningly small when it first arrives. Thanks to a blend of stretchy nylon and spandex fabric, it contours around your shape to hold in the core, and shapes and lifts both the booty and chest. Best of all? It smooths out the upper thighs. Since it’s made with a short-style bottom, there are no worries of panty lines peeking through. The material is buttery-soft and so seamless, you won’t be able to tell where it begins and ends once you’re fully clothed.

Some shapewear bodysuits get a bad rep for heavy fabric which rolls down and is uncomfortable to wear for extended periods. Luckily, this fan-favorite features breathable mesh on the breast and bottom area that’s comfortable for all-day wear. Plus, it’s made without boning which digs into the skin. Sounds like a major win!

Get the ShaperX Shapewear Bodysuit for just $34 (originally $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

This unique bestseller comes in three different styles. You can snag it in a mid-thigh short, seamless brief or thong style in beige, black, pink, smoke blue and a cute purple shade they have named “liatris.” It’s size-inclusive too, ranging from XXS/Xs to 4XL/5XL.

As expected, satisfied customers have taken to Amazon with glowing reviews, documenting the neat style and comfort of this soft bodysuit. “Recently, I had the pleasure of trying out the SHAPERX Bodysuit for women, and let me tell you, it’s a game-changer in the world of shapewear,” one shopper began. “The primary reason I chose this bodysuit was for its tummy control capabilities, and it didn’t disappoint,” the shopper continued.

Another reviewer chimed in, mentioning just how “obsessed” they are. “The wonderful thing about this shaper is that it actually works how it should.” The reviewer, who noted that they would be “super sweaty” and “uncomfortable” in other shorts, claimed they were able to dance the night away, “and didn’t feel uncomfortable once.”

Whether you’re headed to a formal event or you’re looking for a way to make your outfits look more polished, the ShaperX Shapewear Bodysuit may be an ideal option for you. Shop now while it’s still on sale for just $24 on Amazon!

