Wear or Tear? Photos of the Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2024 SAG Awards
Hollywood’s finest TV and film stars may have received recognition at the 2024 SAG Awards, but did their outfits match the part?
Queer Eye’s fashion guru Tan France cohosted the pre-show alongside journalist Elaine Welteroth – and they had plenty to say about what the attendees wore. Given that the SAG Awards was one of the final shows of the season, fans had high hopes for lavish celebrity fashion at the Saturday, February 24, event.
From Margot Robbie to Jeremy Allen White and Bradley Cooper, the 30th annual SAG Awards had a star-studded lineup!
Deal of the DayThis Bestselling Kimono Is on Sale Right Now for Just $18 View Deal
Keep scrolling to see which stars were the best and worst dressed of the evening.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 12
2 of 12
3 of 12
4 of 12
5 of 12
6 of 12
7 of 12
8 of 12
9 of 12
10 of 12
11 of 12
12 of 12