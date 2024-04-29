Whether you’re an active individual looking for sore muscle relief after a strenuous workout, an older adult fighting arthritis discomfort, or a middle-aged person fighting the ebbs and flows of the changing body, dietary supplements may be the weapon you need to relieve your minor body aches and pains.

Supplements have grown in popularity in the last few years because of its promising effects in pain relief. They’ve been especially popular among Americans because of how easy they are to take — and some of them taste pretty great, too.

If you’re new to taking supplements, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the available options, so we’ve compiled a list of our six favorite supplements for pain and inflammation.

Best Supplements for Pain and Inflammation in 2024

CBDistillery

CBDistillery ommm+ THC + CBD Gummies to Unwind are an excellent choice for anyone seeking to relieve pain and inflammation. These vegan gummies are made with 100% clean ingredients and they are rigorously lab-tested for quality and safety. With 25 mg CBD and 5 mg THC each, they offer a good balance of cannabinoids for pain relief and relaxation. These gummies are naturally sweetened with organic sugar and tapioca syrup and their red color comes from vegetable juice.

Pros:

Made with 100% clean ingredients

Lab-tested for quality and safety

Backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee

Specs:

Type of Supplement: Berry-Flavored CBD Gummies

Size: 30 Gummies Per Jar

Strength: 25 mg CBD + 5 mg THC Per Gummy

What Customers Love:

Customers love the Berry flavor of these gummies, which they describe as fruity with barely any hemp taste. They say the effects first appear about 30 to 60 minutes after they chew a gummy. Several reviewers mention using these gummies to relieve acute pain and inflammation related to athletic injuries. Others use them to manage the symptoms of osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis.

These gummies are popular among vegans since they are made without any animal products. Customers also appreciate being able to look over the lab test results prior to purchasing these THC + CBD gummies.

Best for Athletes: Organixx Joint & Muscle Care

Organixx

Organixx Joint & Muscle Care is a great choice for athletes since it addresses both joint pain and muscle soreness. Formulated with frankincense, myrrh and fermented turmeric, these capsules help naturally alleviate joint pain, reduce inflammation throughout the body and promote good digestion. They also support a healthy circulatory system, which is especially important to endurance athletes and those who do a lot of cardiovascular exercise.

Organixx uses USDA Certified Organic turmeric in this product and they do not use any fillers or binders. Customers can review the third-party lab-test results prior to purchase. These results show that Organixx Joint & Muscle Care is free from common contaminants including glyphosate and insecticides.

Pros:

Made with USDA Organic turmeric

Third-party lab tested

Supports a healthy circulatory system, digestive tract and immune system

Specs:

Type of Supplement: Capsules

Size: 60 Capsules Per Bottle

Strength: 1000 mg Joint & Muscle Complex Per 2-Capsule Serving

What Customers Love:

Reviewers say they start noticing a reduction in joint and muscle pain within weeks of beginning to take this supplement. Runners find they are less sore after runs. Boxers and bodybuilders who do a lot of weight training find that they recover faster from hard gym sessions. Some customers also notice improvements in cardiovascular health markers such as reduced LDL cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure.

Best for Arthritis: Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein With Turmeric

Ancient Nutrition

If you have arthritis, we suggest trying Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein With Turmeric. This superfood protein powder is rich in collagen peptides, which may help protect the cartilage and other connective tissues in your joints. Plus, you get the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving benefits of turmeric, along with additional joint support from chondroitin, hyaluronic acid and glucosamine. Just mix the powder into your favorite soup or stew and enjoy.

Pros:

Provides glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM for enhanced joint support

Dairy-free and paleo-friendly

Delicious flavors

Specs:

Type of Supplement: Powder

Size: 16.2 Ounces Per Jar

Strength: 23 g Bone Broth Protein Turmeric Blend Per Serving

What Customers Love:

Customers rave about the flavor of this powdered bone broth supplement. Some mix it into soups and others use it in stir-fries and sauces. Reviewers often notice a reduction in joint pain and inflammation within a few weeks of routinely using this supplement. Some customers with arthritis in their knees and ankles say they are able to walk or jog further without pain.

Customers say that while this bone broth powder does have a slight turmeric flavor, it is not overpowering. Reviewers often switch to this product as a more enjoyable alternative to glucosamine and turmeric capsules.

Best for Whole-Body Health: MindBodyGreen Turmeric Potency+

MindBodyGreen

If you have a systemic, autoimmune or inflammatory condition like irritable bowel syndrome or fibromyalgia, consider trying MindBodyGreen Turmeric Potency+. Formulated to support a healthy immune response, this natural supplement contains turmeric, ginger and piperine, all of which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. MindBodyGreen Turmeric Potency+ is also very well absorbed, so you get more benefits from every dose. Plus, it’s easy to take; you only need 2 capsules per day, preferably taken after a meal.

Pros:

Supports a healthy immune response

Formulated with piperine for maximum absorption

Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free

Specs:

Type of Supplement: Capsules

Size: 60 Capsules Per Bottle

Strength: 500 mg Turmeric Root Extract, 150 mg Ginger Root Extract and 5 mg Black Pepper Fruit Extract Per 2-Capsule Serving

What Customers Love:

Customers say they notice a marked reduction in inflammatory symptoms, sometimes after just one or two doses of this turmeric supplement. Those with IBS report experiencing fewer bouts of pain and discomfort. Customers with rheumatoid arthritis say their joints become less painful and swollen. This supplement is popular among those with dietary restrictions as it does not contain any gluten, soy, dairy products, or animal products.

Best for Older Adults: Akasha Naturals Infla-Regulator

Akasha Naturals

Akasha Naturals Infla-Regulator is a great choice for older adults seeking to reduce inflammation and improve their overall health. This supplement contains seven different herbal ingredients, all of which work together to help prevent cellular damage due to inflammation. This supplement may also help reduce your risk of various age-related diseases. EGCG, which comes from green tea, has antioxidant properties and is good for the immune system. Another key ingredient is white willow bark, which has pain-relieving properties.

Pros:

Contains seven beneficial herbs

Supports a healthy immune response

Helps protect against age-related diseases

Specs:

Type of Supplement: Capsule

Size: 60 Capsules Per Bottle

Strength: 75 mg Ginger Root, 75 mg Holy Basil Leaf, 75 mg White Willow Bark, 50 mg Turmeric Root, 50 mg Green Tea Leaf, 50 mg Rosemary Herb and 25 mg Boswellia Gum Per Capsule

What Customers Love:

This supplement is a favorite among customers with a family history of age-related conditions such as arthritis, heart disease and diabetes. They appreciate being able to get so many beneficial herbs from a single supplement. Reviewers report noticing signs of reduced inflammation, such as increased flexibility and reduced joint pain.

Best for Muscle Soreness: SkinnyFit Repair & Recover

SkinnyFit

If your pain and inflammation is mostly muscular, we suggest trying SkinnyFit Repair & Recover. This powdered supplement is rich in branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) that help support muscle repair and recovery. This supplement is also designed to support weight loss while protecting lean muscle mass, which makes it a good choice for those beginning a new fitness routine. SkinnyFit Repair & Recover is formulated with turmeric, which offers prompt relief from soreness and inflammation. It’s easy to take. Just mix a scoop into 8 ounces of water and sip away.

Pros:

Helps support healthy weight loss while preserving muscle mass

Provides relief from muscular soreness

Dissolves easily in water

Specs:

Type of Supplement: Powder

Size: 7.4 Ounces Per Jar

Strength: 2.5 g L-Leucine, 1.25 g L-Isoleucine, 1.25 g L-Valine, 500 mg L-Carnitine L-Tartrate and 200 mg L-Tyrosine Per Serving

What Customers Love:

SkinnyFit Repair & Recover is popular among those who have just begun workout routines. They find this supplement helps reduce post-workout muscle soreness and helps them shed unwanted body fat more effectively. Customers say this product tastes great when mixed into water. Some add it to sparkling water for a little extra refreshment.

How We Picked the Best Supplements for Pain and Inflammation

With tons of dietary supplements on the market, we want to ensure we find the best quality gummies to feature. To help us narrow down the choices, we look into the company’s production process, customer reviews, testing and ingredients.

Production Process

The production process is how the company creates the supplement, including extraction and manufacturing processes.

We look for companies that manufacture their goods in the United States. US manufacturers should follow the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), which is how the FDA regulates the quality of consumer goods.

Reviews

Verified customers are the best resource to understand if a supplement is actually relieving people’s pain. Browsing reviews on the brand’s website and third-party review sites gives us a sense of how well each gummy works for the general public. We understand not every gummy will work for every person, but we want to find brands with primarily positive reviews.

Reviews not only give us insight into how well a supplement works, but they can also highlight other aspects of the company that may not be readily apparent. Reviews often share how customer service reacts to questions, how the company handles returns and if there are issues with shipping or delivery.

Testing

Since the FDA doesn’t regulate dietary supplements, brands should have their supplements third-party tested. Third-party testing is when an independent organization tests gummies to ensure they meet specific quality standards. Labs primarily test for heavy metals and pesticides. Testing also ensures the product contains the same amount of ingredients as are mentioned on the label.

Quality Ingredients

Like any dietary supplement or food, you want to ensure you’re putting the highest quality product into your body. That’s why we look for brands using clean and safe ingredients. We don’t want to see many artificial additives or inactive ingredients but prefer all-natural, vegan, non-GMO products.

What to Look for When Buying Supplements for Pain and Inflammation

There’s a lot to consider when buying supplements. A few things you’ll want to remember when deciding which product to try are the potency, purpose, price, form and flavor:

Potency

The potency of a supplement varies among brands. If you’re new to taking supplements, look for products with smaller potencies. A lessened potency is an excellent place to begin until you understand how your body reacts to the supplement. If you’ve used this type of supplement before or notice your body has a higher tolerance, try higher-strength options.

As always, follow each brand’s directions and don’t take more than the suggested amount. Start with their suggested starting dose and slowly increase it as you need.

What it helps

Dietary supplements may help with all sorts of ailments, like pain, poor sleep, anxiety, or more. However, some brands include additional natural supplements to increase a specific benefit. Some gummies for improved sleep may have melatonin, or oil for stress may have extra calming essential oils. While shopping, consider what you’re taking dietary supplements for and look for products marketed toward your desired benefit.

Form

Gummies are just one of many ways to take supplements. While many people prefer gummies because of their taste and how easy they are to take, others may find capsules and tablets more effective.

Flavor

People often enjoy gummies instead of supplement forms because of the delicious favors brands offer. Some companies will have multiple flavors in a container, while others allow you to choose a favorite. Some companies will use natural flavoring, which usually means you’ll notice the hemp taste. However, other brands hide the hemp with added sugars or artificial flavors to make them more like candy. If you’re not a fan of the sweetness, there are naturally flavored gummies that contain the earthy hemp taste.

Price

Dietary supplements are an investment. Consider brands that offer a monthly subscription to keep your monthly costs low. The subscription will decrease the per-month purchase and many offer free or discounted shipping.

If you haven’t found a dietary supplement you want to commit to yet, consider brands that offer a money-back guarantee. That way, if you try the supplement and it’s not providing the desired results, you can return it for a refund. Money-back guarantees allow you to try various supplements without the fear of wasting money if they don’t work.

Side Effects of Taking Dietary Supplements

The side effects you may experience from taking supplements will vary depending on the type of supplement and your body’s individual reaction.

If you experience side effects, discontinue the product until they resolve. You can try a lower dosage to see if that helps, but if symptoms persist, talk to your doctor to ensure there’s no underlying condition causing your side effects.

FAQs

Are dietary supplements legal?

Yes, dietary supplements are legal. But you need to pay attention to FDA regulation.

Can dietary supplements alone help with pain?

Dietary supplements are not the same thing as pain medication. In order to determine the best way to treat your pain and whether or not supplements are right for you, always consult your doctor.

Conclusion

No one likes dealing with chronic pain or inflammation, but dietary supplements may be able to help with certain symptoms. We’re confident that any of these six supplements could be great for helping to manage your pain and inflammation issues. But, as always, be sure to check with your doctor first.