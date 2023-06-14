Best Colon Cleanse: 6 Detox Products to Clean Your Gut

Branded content. In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A little over 10 years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow preached the amazing benefits of a super-restrictive and super-expensive colon cleanse.

Suddenly, more people became interested in detoxing their colon, whether to lose weight or to just feel better.

The problem was, those who went with Paltrow’s recommendation had to swallow over $400 to experience the detox — quite a hefty price tag for the average person.

Thankfully, things have shifted a bit since then. These days, the idea of colon cleansing is more mainstream.

It’s not as rare to want to shed a few pounds by starting with a colon detox. People have really woken up to the science that immunity and weight management is directly related to gut health, aka what’s going on in the colon:

If your colon’s doing well, then odds are, so are you.

The good news is that you don’t have to pay hundreds and hundreds of dollars to effectively detox your colon! Compared to 10 years ago, more research has been done on what ingredients actually work, and what superfoods can help cleanse the colon naturally.

Here are the best colon cleanse products we’ve tried on the market this year:

Best Overall: Naguna Labs Colon Cleanse

Best Reviewed Colon Cleanse: ONNIT Total GUT HEALTH with Probiotics

Best Colon Cleanse for Energy: Mindbodygreen Daily Detox+

Best for Constipation Relief: BiOptimizers Herbal Power Flush

Colon Cleanse Benefits

What can a colon cleanse do for your body? First off, there’s two different paths to the colon cleanse: the natural way and the mechanical way.

The first colon cleanse is the natural, at-home version. This is what we’re talking about with our favorite colon cleanse products. It involves flushing the system naturally with what you’re putting into your body, i.e. tons of water, effective supplements, fruits, and fibrous vegetables. A natural colon cleanse with supplements is the safest method of detoxification.

The second type of colon cleanse requires a visit to a medical health professional. In this scenario, water is pumped up the rectum and into the colon, flushing it out through mechanical intervention. This is also known as a colonic, but the safety of this detox method is disputed among doctors and clinicians.

Back to the natural way… Detoxing the colon with what you’re putting in your body can help you feel better inside and out. Here are the major benefits:

More energy: Feeling sluggish? Flushing the colon just might fix that. Without those toxins lying around in the gut, you may experience more energy from a colon cleanse. Most describe a lighter feeling throughout the day that lasts longer than your standard caffeine kick.

Restore regularity: Having problems with regularity? Besides weight loss, this is a big reason people seek out a natural colon cleanse. The good news is that with most of the colon cleanse products on our list, you can get back on track with your regularity in as little as 1 to 3 days.



Better digestive health: Constipation, bloating, and fatigue are all symptoms of poor digestive health. Just going about your daily life can be a struggle. A natural colon cleanse can help reset your system and eliminate discomfort from getting ‘backed up’.

Mental clarity & focus: Believe it or not, poor gut health can affect the way you feel mentally in a negative way. That’s why many colon cleansers describe increased mental clarity and focus, once those toxins are given the heave-ho.

Increased immunity: Immune health is intimately linked with what happens in the gut. By efficiently cleansing your colon, you can enjoy a better immune response to help you feel your best.

Weight loss: One of the best things about a colon cleanse is that it’s a great jump-off point for weight loss. Getting those toxins out can help you feel lighter, more energized, and better equipped to reach your weight loss goals.

Less junk food cravings: Speaking of weight loss, a natural colon cleanse can keep those junk food cravings at bay. By removing toxins and replacing them with good bacteria, you’ll feel less tempted by those sugary snacks.

If you have weight loss goals you want to reach naturally or you just feel like a good detox is in order, an at-home colon cleanse does wonders for body and mind. Without making an appointment for a colonic, you can naturally flush the colon with the right diet and supplement regime. Once your colon cleanse is complete, you may or may not lose a bit of weight.

However, you will probably notice less junk food cravings and a greater desire for healthy foods. Those are the signs of a healthy gut that can lead to boosted immunity, better mental health, and yes, weight loss, for those on that path.

No matter what, in this world dominated by processed foods, a natural colon cleanse is a fantastic way to reset your system.

Best Colon Cleanse Products in 2023

1. Best Overall: Naguna Labs Colon Cleanse

Naguna Labs

Pros:

60-day money-back guarantee

Rigorous third-party testing

Promotes sustainable weight loss

Promotes bone health

Specs:

Servings per bottle: 30

Serving suggestion: 2 capsules taken once daily with a meal

Key Ingredients: Calcium, Probiotics, Cascara sagrada

What we love:

Naguna Labs wins out for the best colon cleanse supplement for many reasons, but here are some of our favorites: high quality ingredients, commitment to research and testing, and of course, fantastic results. While most colon detox programs primarily focus on what you’re pulling out, Naguna Labs has done the painstaking research to figure out what you need to be putting in. The answer? Calcium! Calcium isn’t only a boon to bone health, it has been known to boost your weight loss goals. Calcium modulates fluid transport in the colon. The primary function of the colon is to both absorb and secrete fluid and thereby maintain normal salt and water homeostasis. Diets deficient in calcium are associated with higher body fat. Plus, calcium may increase your metabolism.

It’s no surprise that there are high success rates from this heavily researched weight loss program. For weight management and overall wellness, we can’t think of a better at-home colon cleanse than Naguna Labs.

Shop Now

ColonBroom

Pros:

FREE shipping

Student discounts

Personalized program

Quick results

Specs:

Servings per bottle: 60

Serving suggestion: 1 scoop taken 1-2 times daily

Key Ingredients: Psyllium husk powder

What we love:

Our runner-up and editor’s pick goes to the weight loss program from ColonBroom. Not only is it highly affordable– students, you get an automatic discount– ColonBroom gives you results fast. Most people experience a change in their bowel movements within 24 to 72 hours.

For those who are struggling with constipation and other digestive issues, it’s a real game changer. The key ingredient is psyllium husk powder, a natural laxative and source of dietary fiber. What makes ColonBroom’s program different is that it’s personalized. Simply take a quick quiz on the brand’s website to get the right program for you. You can look forward to feeling more satisfied after meals and restoring your regularity.

Just be sure to drink tons of water! ColonBroom zaps the water from your colon, making it a great solution for those who tend to retain water weight.

Shop Now

3. Best Reviewed Colon Cleanse: ONNIT Total GUT HEALTH with Probiotics

ONNIT

Pros:

Immune support

Restore regularity

Fast-acting

Great for bloating

Specs:

Servings available: 15-count or 30-count

Serving suggestion: 7 capsules taken twice daily

Key Ingredients: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Digestive enzymes

What we love:

For those who want to get their gut health on track fast, look no further than ONNIT. Their Total Gut Health capsules are super potent, and we highly recommend them for people struggling with bloating. Total Gut Health features a whopping 7 capsules in each serving. This can help you get everything you need for a more comprehensive colon cleanse. Included in each serving are prebiotics and probiotics to restore the healthy gut flora in your system.

You also get digestive enzymes that can help heal your digestive tract and fast-track your weight loss. The verified online reviews for ONNIT are second to none, with people from all over the world rejoicing in their new-found gut health. Keep in mind that ONNIT’s Total Gut Health capsules are very potent. We even saw a few reviewers who found success taking them every other day.

Shop Now

4. Best Colon Cleanse for Energy: Mindbodygreen Daily Detox+

Mindbodygreen

Pros:

Daily detox

More energy

FREE shipping

Radically clean ingredients

Specs:

Servings per bottle: 15 servings (30 capsules)

Serving suggestion: 2 capsules taken once daily

Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, Milk thistle, Selenium

What we love:

It’s one thing to do a colon cleanse to get your gut back on track. It’s another thing to keep it that way. For regular detox and everyday wellness, the best on the market are these daily detox+ capsules from the experts at mindbodygreen. This is a supplement meant to be taken daily, to increase your energy and your overall good feels in the long term. And the quality of the ingredients simply cannot be beat.

Mindbodygreen incorporates milk thistle grown on organic farms in Europe. This plant medicine is great for liver and kidney function, helping you get your detox on each day of the week. To keep that light, energetic feeling all year long, get the subscription (FREE shipping) from mindbodygreen and never look back.

Shop Now

5. Best for Constipation Relief: BiOptimizers Herbal Power Flush

BiOptimizers

Pros:

Quick constipation relief

Awesome reviews

Buy in bulk for more savings

Specs:

Servings per bottle: 90 servings

Serving suggestion: 1-2 capsules taken before bedtime with a glass of water

Key Ingredients: Psyllium seed husk, Cascara sagrada, Digestive enzymes

What we love:

The feeling of constipation has got to be up there with some of the worst sensations ever. Feeling ‘backed up’ can be excruciating and make your daily routine nearly unbearable. Luckily, we found an all-natural solution with BiOptimizers. This brand is all about finding the most effective, all-natural plant healers to hack your wellness. In this case, they’ve cracked the constipation code with their Herbal Power Flush.

These capsules combine the power of psyllium husk seed with digestive enzymes and more to get the toxins out and the good feelings in. Reviewers love the quick effects, and we love the 1-year guarantee BiOptimizers offer on all their products. Results guaranteed!

Shop Now

How We Picked Our Favorite Colon Cleanse Products

There are a ton of colon cleanse supplements out there. To narrow down our list, we kept a few things in mind to separate the standouts from the not-so-awesome products. First and foremost, we demanded a high level of ingredient integrity. Not only does that mean all-natural, minimally processed ingredients, it means knowing where the ingredients come from. We made sure that the contenders on our list disclosed the origin of their ingredients as well as their safety testing protocols to check for contaminants.

Finally, we wanted to make sure these colon cleanse products actually work. Part of that goes back to the ingredients. We looked for plant-based foods proven to help clean the colon, probiotics and digestive enzymes, for example. And two, we checked out the verified online reviews in detail to make sure customers got the results we were looking for.

What is a Colon Cleanse?

A natural colon cleanse is a program of supplementation and diet that flushes the colon of toxins. A colon cleanse program usually lasts between 1 week to a few months. A natural colon cleanse is NOT a colonic. Instead, it consists of taking daily supplements with proven ingredients to help detox the colon and improve your overall wellness.

To get the best results, you’ll need to do more than just take capsules or powders:

1. Remember to drink lots and lots of water.

Drinking at least eight glasses of water per day will help keep you hydrated while on a colon cleanse, which can naturally remove water from your system.

2. Prioritize your sleep health (at least 7 hours each night).

Sleep health is the number-one determinant of longevity and one of the secrets to overall wellness. Getting enough sleep will ensure your body is properly detoxing at night.

3. Eat vegetables and fiber-rich foods.

Colon cleanse diets need lots of veggies and fiber-rich foods to flush the gut and eliminate bad bacteria.

4. Avoid sugary snacks and processed food as much as possible.

Large amounts of sugar and processed foods will counteract the effects of your colon cleanse. Be sure to avoid these as much as possible, if not entirely, as you move through your detox.

Key Ingredients in Top Colon Cleanse Supplements

You may have noticed that a few of the key ingredients on our list of colon cleanse products appear more than once. Here are the key ingredients in the best supplements that are proven to help naturally detox the colon safely:

Probiotics & prebiotics

Probiotics refer to the ‘good’ bacteria your gut needs to function properly. Many top-notch colon cleanse products contain probiotics to help eliminate toxins by positively affecting this balance of good versus bad bacteria. You’ll commonly see lactobacillus acidophilus on the ingredients list of superior detox products, as it’s easily digested.

Prebiotics are considered food-like substances for probiotics. This is what your good bacteria need in order to stay healthy and multiply. Some examples of prebiotics we’ve seen in colon cleanse supplements include Jerusalem artichoke and psyllium husk.

Psyllium husk

Psyllium husk is a natural prebiotic and a highly effective ingredient for a colon cleanse. This natural plant medicine comes from an herb called Plantago ovata, whose seeds are ground up into a fine powder. Psyllium husk contains soluble fiber that helps alleviate digestive problems and can even help lower cholesterol. This herb is great at detox because it gelatinizes when mixed with water and then transports waste and bacteria out of the digestive tract.

Digestive enzymes

Digestive enzymes not only help you better digest your food– and thus help alleviate constipation, diarrhea, etc– they help the body better absorb nutrients. For example, you may be taking supplements and eating a nutritious diet, but if your body isn’t efficiently absorbing those nutrients, you can still suffer from symptoms. Digestive enzymes fill in that gap and provide powerful detox during a colon cleanse.

Cascara sagrada

Cascara sagrada is an herb that’s included in a couple of the colon cleanse products on our list. This plant is native to North America and has been used for centuries by indigenous peoples as a laxative and treatment for digestive problems. Cascara sagrada is considered relatively safe as a natural therapeutic for constipation.

Milk thistle

Although not as commonly used as the others, milk thistle is a powerful botanical for natural colon cleansing. Not only does milk thistle optimize colon function, it’s known to be great for liver health as well. Milk thistle is a natural anti-inflammatory that can help alleviate a wide variety of digestive issues.

FAQs:

Are colon cleanses safe?

When it comes to a colonic– a mechanical intervention done by a healthcare professional– opinions are mixed from doctors on their safety and efficacy. However, a natural colon cleanse done with supplements and diet is largely considered safe for most people. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should check with their physician prior to buying colon cleanse supplements like those on our list.

If you are worried about a natural colon cleanse interfering with your prescription medication, be sure to speak with your healthcare practitioner before beginning a new health regimen.

How often should you do a colon cleanse?

A colon cleanse is like a super-effective detox. When you feel symptoms of a messed-up digestive tract, a colon cleanse can help. When you feel like you’ve overdone it on unhealthy food and lifestyle choices, a colon cleanse may be in order. The goal is to get your system on the right track once and for all, so with a healthy lifestyle, a colon cleanse should only be needed 1-3 times per year.

What happens during a colon cleanse?

During a colon cleanse, supplements, increased water intake, and a diet high in natural fiber will help flush toxins out of the gut. You may experience a change in your bowel movements, and ultimately, restore regularity by the time the colon cleanse is complete.

What are the different methods of colon cleansing?

There are primarily 2 different types of colon cleansing. Colonics and enemas are the first and require mechanical intervention from a healthcare professional. These involve flushing the colon with water to remove toxins. The second is a natural colon cleanse with diet and supplementation. A natural colon cleanse program can remove toxins and restore regularity without the need for medical intervention.

Kickstart wellness and weight loss with a natural colon cleanse

To feel better and start your weight loss journey on the right foot, a natural colon cleanse is your secret weapon. By incorporating more fibrous foods into your diet, along with a supplement and tons of water, you can effectively flush the colon at home! No expensive colonics or fancy clinics needed.

While the safety and efficacy of colonics is widely disputed, supplementing a plant-based diet full of fiber with a colon cleanse product is both safe and effective. For about 1 week to a couple of months, depending on your symptoms, progress, and goals, you’ll flush your system of toxins to get your gut firing on all cylinders.

Just be sure to maintain a good sleep schedule and go with a high-quality colon cleanse product like the top 5 on our list. You’ll be on your way to looking and feeling your best in no time.