The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals
In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Prime Deal Days are finally here! If you haven’t heard, Amazon is offering another opportunity to snag amazing deals across all departments. It’s basically Amazon Prime Day round two!
Today and tomorrow, you can score major markdowns on fashion, beauty, home and more. We rounded up our favorite finds that you do not want to miss. Get a head start on holiday shopping and save big on this sitewide sale!
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals
Best Fashion Deals
Say hello to sweater weather in this top-rated turtleneck! The tunic sweater is long enough to team with leggings or jeans. Such a cute fall staple!
- Lillusory Turtleneck Tunic Sweater — originally $60, now just $26!
- Automet Plaid Shacket— originally $50, now just $25!
- Lillusory Long Knit Cardigan — originally $60, now just $34!
- Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck Sweater — originally $63, now just $34!
Best Beauty Deals
Ready for a glow-up? Infused with vitamin C and turmeric, this cult-favorite Sunday Riley face oil will brighten your complexion.
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil — originally $80, now just $56!
- Laneige Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer — originally $40, now just $28!
- Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum — originally $68, now just $48!
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — originally $24, now just $17!
Best Kitchen Deals
Wake up and smell the coffee with this Keurig single-serve coffee maker! The sleek gold design will elevate your kitchen without taking up too much room. Skip the Starbucks run and brew a cup of joe from home!
- Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker — originally $190, now just $95!
- Ninja Compact Personal Blender — originally $80, now just $60!
- 17-Piece Pots and Pans Cookware Set — originally $200, now just $141!
- Instant Pot Air Fryer — originally $160, now just $80!
Best Electronics Deals
Want to drown out all the outside noise and focus on your music or podcast? Featuring adjustable sound mode and adaptive sound control, these noise-canceling headphones are flexible and functional.
- Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones — originally $150, now just $98!
- Samsung Galaxy Tablet — originally $329, now just $210!
- Apple AirPods Pro — originally $249, now just $189!
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum — originally $400, now just $271!
Still looking for something else? Explore more incredible Prime Day deals here!
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.