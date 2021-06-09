Exclusive Jennifer Lopez May Have ‘Always Had Feelings’ for Ex Ben Affleck, Relationship Expert Says

Old flames burn bright! There’s a “very good chance” Jennifer Lopez “always had feelings” for Ben Affleck following their 2004 split, relationship experts and authors Dr. Israel Helfand and wife Cathie Helfand exclusively tell In Touch.

“Love and lust are not emotions that are easily ignored, and given this reunion, it’s very possible she’s maintained those feelings for Affleck since their split,” the Yummy Marriage authors, who also facilitate all Marriage Quest retreats, explain.



Richard Young/Shutterstock

The experts add it’s “likely” the “On the Floor” singer, 51, and 48-year-old Argo actor’s “attraction” to each other “never went away, despite both of them being married and in long-term relationships.”

“Finding themselves at a rare point when both parties are single, they’ve found an opportunity to reconnect and see if they can make it work this time around,” the relationship experts add.

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist rekindled her romance with the Justice League star following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. However, the experts note her quick rebound with Ben is “unsurprising.”

“While it may seem like J. Lo moved on quickly from her split with Alex Rodriguez, it would have been much more surprising if Jen had moved on with someone she had no history with,” explains the marriage therapists, noting the songstress is a “strong and powerful woman” who has “control” over life. “It can be easier to pick things up with a former partner because the preliminary steps taken with a new relationship are skipped.”

They add about her “masterful bounce back” from heartbreak, “She’s experienced very public splits in the past and knows how to navigate them with grace.”

Jennifer and Ben were engaged from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of their 2003 film Gigli. The duo postponed their wedding amid the massive amount of attention their relationship received and eventually ended things.

“J. Lo and Ben started dating at a time when they weren’t able to emotionally and psychologically commit to a relationship. Both were in the early days of their careers, and for two driven individuals, maintaining a relationship at that time can be extremely difficult,” says the experts, adding the A-listers have since had “many life experiences since their early days of dating.”

After their engagement fizzled out, Jennifer married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and they welcomed twins Emme and Max in 2008. The musical couple split in 2011 after seven years of marriage and were legally divorced in 2014. They still remain very close friends.

As for the Triple Frontier actor, he and Jennifer Garner wed in 2005, and they share three kids — daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. They divorced in 2018.

Surprisingly, the 17 years Bennifer had apart could be the key to their strong bond today. “At this point, they have matured enough to settle down and have a functional relationship,” the therapists explain about the A-listers. “Minor issues can seem insurmountable when people are younger, but those become easier to deal with after years of experience in other relationships.”