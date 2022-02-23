Going strong! Bella Hadid has been dating her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, for nearly two years but since the couple keeps their relationship low-key, many fans still don’t know much about him and their bond. Keep scrolling below to learn more about Marc and get an update on their romance.

Who Is Marc Kalman?

Marc, 33, is an art director known for his work in branding, merchandise design and album art. Marc is known for working on projects with Travis Scott, Milk Studios, MADE Fashion Week, KNG Records and eyewear brand Smoke x Mirrors. Marc also worked with The New York Times Style Magazine as a fashion assistant.

They Started Dating in July 2020

The supermodel first posted about Marc on Instagram back in July 2021, during a trip to France. “Time of my life,” she wrote. “Healthy, Working and Loved.” But the couple had apparently been dating for a whole year prior and had just managed to hide it very well, a source told according to Page Six.

“If they went out, he would come out first, get the car, and then she would get into the car,” a source told the publication at the time. They would drive to a location, he’d drop her off but not get out and go park the car.”

The Pair Met in New York City

The socialite met Marc The Big Apple while working as a model. The director worked behind the scenes of many fashion projects and inevitably crossed paths with Bella many times, both being well-known in the fashion industry.

The couple was first spotted out on July 2, 2020, exiting a café in Lower Manhattan.

Bella’s Family Loves Him

Marc met Bella’s family and friends including Bella’s mom, Yolanda Foster, and her sister, Gigi Hadid, a source revealed to E! “She’s introduced him to her family, and they all think he’s a great guy. He’s hung out with Gigi, Zayn and Yolanda on several occasions, and they all approve and love him.”

He’s Not Into Social Media

Although Marc and Bella follow each other on Instagram, he holds a private account and has no profile picture to share.

“[They] have been trying to keep it super low-key and private,” the source revealed to E! “Now that they have become more serious, she has been excited to be seen with him. She is truly so happy right now.”