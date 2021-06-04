Be summer-ready with these tips and tricks for staying healthy.

Inspire Your Taste Buds and Your Immunity

Take your beverage break to the next level. Grab MyMuse Organic enhanced waters and teas to ensure you’re quenching more than just thirst. These drinks pack immunity-supporting zinc, antioxidants vitamins A, C and E, and Elderberry.

The super low-cal refresher has no added sugar and comes in summer-ready flavors like watermelon and coconut colada — so you can enjoy healthy hydration and vacation vibes at the same time. mymuseorganic.com.

Hey There Weekend Adventure

Skip the treadmill: A fun hike with friends has way more to offer than just a good bonding sesh. Time spent on a scenic nature trail is known to burn calories, reduce stress and anxiety, and even improve brain function.

Mix It Up

A pack of almonds is great, but you can add even more fuel for your next escape. Throw in raw, unsalted seeds, which include protein, fiber and vitamins, and dried organic fruits with no added sugar. Just make sure to pack enough for the whole crew!