Bad Bunny and his backup dancer were caught in a racy position after a clothing mishap.

The Puerto Rican rapper, 30, held a concert in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, June 7. During his performance of the hit song “Perro Negro,” a wardrobe malfunction occurred when one of his backup dancers, Kiara Yamilette Rodríguez Saldívar, accidentally snagged her tights on the front of his pants while dancing against his crotch area. The other dancers quickly surrounded the pair, shielding them from view as they untangled. The incident, captured in a fan’s video, quickly went viral on TikTok.

“I thought that was her actual skin, omg,” one fan commented on the incident via X. Meanwhile, another added, “This happened to me last time I went dancing.”

“I wish I was her,” a third quipped.

Others made jokes about the rapper’s on-again off-again relationship with Kendall Jenner.

“Kendall watching this incident,” one user joked. “He’s faithful to Kendall,” another wrote in Spanish, which was translated to English.

Kiara later shared the video via her Instagram, captioning the snap, “RIP dance tights.”

The wardrobe malfunction was a minor hiccup in Bad Bunny’s high-energy homecoming show. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, returned to the stage the following night, delivering a flawless performance with no reported issues. Kiara joked about her ripped stockings before Saturday’s show, taking to Instagram and writing, “See you tonight PR, with new stockings obviously.”

The Kardashians star, 28, has been spotted in the crowd during the “Titi Me Pregunto” rapper’s Most Wanted Tour. Kendall, who dated the musician for most of 2023, was seen at his show in Orlando, Florida, last month.

Kendall and Bad Bunny initially called it quits in December 2023 but sparked reconciliatory rumors in May when they were spotted looking very cozy together on a couch at a Met Gala afterparty.

Weeks later, the pair were photographed by Page Six sneaking out of a hotel in Miami on May 26. They were seen walking through a parking garage with their bags in tow. Earlier that weekend, Kendall and Bunny also enjoyed dinner at Gekko, the Miami restaurant co-owned by Bunny and David Grutman.

The former couple has yet to confirm if they’re back together. However, a source told Us Weekly in January that Kendall and Bunny had reconnected shortly after their split.

“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes,” the insider said. “It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

The source continued, “At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date. They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it.”