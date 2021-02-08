This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

You don’t have to have Tiger Woods’ game to enjoy golf’s greatest mocktail: the Arnold Palmer! In fact, ever since Palmer revealed his “winning” recipe, plenty of non-golfers have gone gaga for this refreshing drink. While many manufacturers have cashed in on the “Arnold Palmer” name, there’s still nothing like making this mocktail at-home with fresh ingredients.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a Tribe CBD blog post without a pinch of our popular citrus-flavored CBD oil! Just a dropperful of CBD in your Arnold Palmer is sure to get you screaming “fore!”

CBD Arnold Palmer Recipe

If you want the best-tasting Arnold Palmer imaginable, you’ve got to make your ingredients at home. We know; it’s so convenient to buy pre-made Arnold Palmer formulas nowadays. Although some brands have OK flavors, homemade blends always “win the game.”

Plus, it’s not like making a fresh Arnold Palmer requires a degree in bartending. Heck, most of you probably learned how to make lemonade when you were a kid. As for iced tea, just look at the instructions on the side of your Lipton box!

For those of you who never had a “lemonade stand,” here’s a quick refresher course:

Mix ½ cup of sugar with ½ cup water in a saucepan

Cook on med-low heat until the sugar dissolves

Pour the sugar water into a separate cup and allow it to cool

Once cooled, pour 1/3 cup of your sugar water into a pitcher with ½ cup fresh lemon juice and 2 cups of water

Taste and adjust for your desired sweetness

Ingredients

~4 oz lemonade

~4 oz iced tea

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lemon wheel

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes

Pour equal parts iced tea and lemonade

Add a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with a lemon wheel

Before we get a flood of emails from “teed” off golfers, we are aware Arnold Palmer didn’t drink his signature drink with equal parts lemonade and iced tea. According to most reports, the golfing giant enjoyed this mocktail with only a hint of citrus. So, if you want your Arnold Palmer to be more “authentic,” try a 2:1 tea-to-lemonade ratio.

For those who don’t care about authenticity, you could find loads of variations on the Arnold Palmer. For instance, many people enjoy spiking their drinks with some bourbon or vodka. You might also want to experiment with a touch of simple syrup for extra sweetness.

Get Into A “Golf Groove” With CBD Energy Shots

If you’re struggling to work up the stamina for a full 18-holes, then you might want to add Tribe’s CBD Energy Shot to your duffle bag. Unlike most energy drink brands, Tribe CBD only uses natural ingredients in our highly-rated formula. In addition to CBD and caffeine, these shots contain plenty of ginseng and guarana to help get you pumped.

Want to learn more about our CBD Energy Shots? Please check here.