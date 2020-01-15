New couple alert? Logan Paul and Josie Canseco were spotted packing on the PDA at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California, on Sunday, January 12 — just three months after the model split from Brody Jenner. The two held hands during their outing and both wore baseball caps. Hmmm … were they trying to remain unnoticed? Perhaps! The pair dressed casually for the occasion as the 23-year-old model wore a black tight shirt with jeans while the YouTube star, 24, wore a red and grey sweatshirt with black pants. Logan and Josie shopped ’till they dropped as the Ohio native was pictured with a chastity belt and a phonograph.

The news comes shortly after the blonde babe was in a hot and heavy romance with Brody, 36. The former flames sparked relationship rumors in August — nine days after the reality star’s divorce from Kaitlynn Carter was confirmed — and shortly afterward, they were flaunting their love all over social media. “If you didn’t know better, you’d think Brody and Josie were dating for some time now,” a source exclusively told In Touch in August. “Their chemistry is off the charts. She’s a lot younger than him, she’s super sexy and he’s really good-looking. They can’t keep their hands off of each other. They’re clearly a good match.”

So much so, Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, even approved of his new lady. “She’s darling,” she told In Touch and other reporters in September. “Yes. I’ve met her several times, and she’s a darling girl. So, you know, life moves on.” At the time, the 69-year-old hinted their relationship was going to last. “It does portend to be longterm,” she confessed.

However, there was trouble in paradise as fans noticed Josie and Brody deleted all the photos of each other off of Instagram. Despite calling it quits, The Hills alum and the Florida native appeared to have one more rendezvous in November. “Josie celebrated her birthday at Avra with a group of friends,” an eyewitness told In Touch at the time. “Brody was there and sat next to her. They were all over each other and kissed.” Ultimately, it seems like Josie and Brody have moved on since he is now dating Daniella Grace.

In the meantime, we can’t wait to see what happens next with Logan and Josie!