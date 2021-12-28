Many fans are wondering: Are Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) still together? The Counting On couple sparked split speculation with some cryptic clues over the holidays.

The reality stars, who wed in 2018 and share 2-year-old daughter Bella, have been noticeably missing from social media and many Duggar gatherings. Most recently, Josiah, 25, could be seen celebrating Christmas with his large brood in a video posted by sister Jana Duggar, but Lauren, 22, was noticeably missing in the clip.

In addition, many pictures have been deleted from the TLC couple’s joint Instagram page. Only six photos remain and most are of Josiah, with just one post featuring his wife. In February 2020, the 19 Kids and Counting alum celebrated their engagement anniversary with a tribute to his wife.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years ago today that I asked Lauren to marry me. You can guess what she said,” he wrote with a winking emoji. “These years have been the best years I’ve had in my whole life. – Si.”

Fans took to Instagram to share their concern in the comments of several posts. “I am so interested to know what’s going on with Josiah and Lauren,” one user wrote, while a second echoed, “Does anyone know anything about Josiah and Lauren? They haven’t posted in a year.”



It’s possible the two have been laying low to avoid drama amid Josh Duggar being found guilty in his child pornography case after being arrested in April. However, this isn’t the first time Josiah and Lauren have sparked breakup rumors.

Fans seemed relieved when Josiah and Lauren resurfaced in a Duggar family photo during a Labor Day celebration in September. The husband and wife could be seen standing next to each other in a group photo posted on the Duggar Family Instagram account as Lauren held their toddler.

The young couple have faced questions about their chemistry after some Counting On viewers claimed that they seem awkward together.

Some people claimed Lauren pulled away from Josiah when he leaned in for a kiss during a 2019 episode of the TLC show while they were setting up Bella’s nursery before her birth. Others thought the duo’s facial expressions and tone with each other suggest tension in their relationship.

“Have you ever seen a wife jerk away more quickly from a kiss with her husband?” one Reddit user asked on a thread about the video. “Their relationship makes me so uncomfortable. He constantly looks like he can’t stand her,” another commenter added.

That being said, other people defended Josiah and Lauren and denied that they have any awkwardness between them, suggesting that they simply do not like public displays of affection.