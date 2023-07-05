Reunited? Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted at a 4th of July 2023 party together one month after they reportedly ended their romance. But are they dating again or just friends? Here’s what we know about Avril and Tyga’s relationship.

Is Avril Lavigne Dating Tyga?

Avril and Tyga first sparked dating rumors in February 2023. The “Complicated” singer and the “Rack City” rapper were spotted on a dinner date at NOBU in Los Angeles, where they hugged and got in a car together. The outing came just days before In Touch confirmed Avril’s split from then-fiancé Mod Sun, although a source said Avril and Tyga were “genuinely friends and nothing more.”

“There was absolutely no third party involved in the split,” the source added.

After their NOBU outing, Avril and Tyga were seen together again multiple times at Paris Fashion Week. Paparazzi even captured them sharing a kiss at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party in early March, indicating that their friendship might have become something more. A source told People that Avril and Tyga were “getting to know each other” and that the romance was “new” and “casual.”

A source told the publication a few weeks later that things between Avril and Tyga were starting to get serious. However, the romance was short-lived. TMZ reported in June 2023 that they had split but remained friends.

Now, fans wonder if Avril and Tyga are back together. The two were photographed heading to a 4th of July party in Malibu. However, it’s unclear if they attended the event as friends or if their romance has been rekindled.

Why Did Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Break Up?

Avril and Mod’s relationship began in February 2021 after they collaborated on the song “Flames” one month earlier. They later got engaged in March 2022. However, the engagement was off by February 2023.

“Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” a source told In Touch.

In March, a source told Us Weekly that Avril and Mod “quietly ended things” months before their split went public. While cheating rumors swirled due to Avril and Tyga’s outing at Nobu, the source said Avril and Mod broke up because it simply “didn’t work out.”

“They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out,” the source said.

Mod’s rep disputed the timing of the breakup, telling the publication that he and Avril “were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Still, Mod seemingly confirmed the breakup on Instagram on February 28.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” he captioned a since-deleted post. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”