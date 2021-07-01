Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) became the subject of romance rumors after they were both spotted exiting an A-list hotspot in Los Angeles, California.

The Maleficent actress, 46, and “Save Your Tears” hitmaker, 31, were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi separately after reportedly spending “several hours” inside the Italian restaurant on Wednesday, June 30, according to The Sun, which was the first publication to report news of their outing on Thursday, July 1.

While some fans speculated at the reason behind their meet-up, others are convinced their visit to Giorgio Baldi may have been strictly business as the “Blinding Lights” singer pursues an acting career.

The Weeknd recently teamed up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to write, executive produce and star in an upcoming series called The Idol. The HBO series “follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult,” per Deadline. As fans may recall, the Weeknd previously showed off his acting chops in the film Uncut Gems.

As for Angelina, she made her long-awaited return as an action hero in the new film Those Who Wish Me Dead, which hit theatres and HBO Max in May.

When it comes to their past romances, The Weeknd was previously in a serious relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid in 2015. The duo broke up in 2016 and got back together in 2017 following his 10-month whirlwind romance with Selena Gomez. However, Bella, 24, and The Weeknd called it quits for good in 2019.

Angelina, for her part, has been legally single since April 2019, although her and ex Brad Pitt’s divorce has yet to be finalized due to custody issues regarding their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. Surprisingly, Angelina briefly opened up about her love life in May while appearing on E! News’ Daily Pop. “I probably have a very long list [of ‘no-nos’ when it comes to suitors]. I’ve been alone for a long time now,” she candidly shared at the time.

Since then, the Oscar winner appeared to reconnect with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, in Brooklyn, New York. She was spotted visiting his apartment in June.