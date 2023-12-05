Are wedding bells ringing? 90 Day Fiancé stars Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven have sparked engagement rumors with a ring photo.

Shekinah, 41, took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of her and Sarper’s intertwined hands on Tuesday, December 5. The social media influencer sported a unique gold ring on her finger with a sparkler in the center, which caused some fans to wonder if the couple had gotten engaged.

“When’s the wedding?” one fan asked, while others offered their congratulations.

However, it seems Shekinah and Sarper, 43, won’t be walking down the aisle just yet. One user asked if Shekinah was wearing a promise ring, to which she replied, “My Nana gave it to me when she died.”

In the caption of the post, Shekinah simply wrote, “One year.” She also tagged the location as Istanbul, Turkey, so the couple appeared to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of her move to the country.

As revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, Shekinah met Sarper on a dating app during her visit to Turkey with a friend in 2021. The two went on a date and hit it off immediately, so they began a long-distance relationship. She made a few other visits to Sarper throughout their first year of dating, and then made the decision to move from Los Angeles to Turkey full time.

While many 90 Day Fiancé couples tie the knot during their time on the show, it’s possible fans won’t see a wedding play out on the small screen for Shekinah and Sarper. During an October Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, Shekinah told a fan that she and her boyfriend “don’t really feel like we need to be married in order to be together forever.”

“Marriage is a cultural conditioning and dying institution,” she added. With that being said, however, Shekinah wrote that she would accept if Sarper proposed because he is her “infinity person.”

While the two appear to be happily in love today, their relationship hasn’t been without issues. Many fans have accused Sarper of being controlling because of the way he wanted her to dress, act and even eat. Shekinah’s family has also expressed concern, especially sister Shariyah, who visited the couple in Turkey during season 5. Shariyah was turned off by Sarper calling her sister a “bitch” and thought he seemed controlling.

During part one of the season 5 tell-all on Monday, December 4, Shariyah sent a video statement telling her sister that Sarper wasn’t a “good partner” for her.

“I haven’t seen anything from him that makes me think he is an honest person. He has no respect for women. That’s not the kind of person you want to have in your life,” she said.

Shekinah admitted during the tell-all that she had lost contact with her mom and sisters because of their disapproval of the relationship. In another Instagram Stories Q&A after the show, a fan asked the reality star if she’d consider “group therapy” to work things out with her family.

“Sure. But toxic is toxic,” Shekinah replied. “Speaking with my mom is bad for my mental health and half of my sisters don’t even give Sarper a chance (yet I’ve been kind to alllll their toxic exes). He doesn’t isolate me from them, in fact he strongly encourages me to try to connect with them, but I can’t force them to be supportive or interested in my life.”