90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Matthew met his Brazilian girlfriend, Ana, by chance online — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Stars Ana and Matthew Meet?

Mathew is a 36-year-old from Dallas, Texas, who works in criminal justice and makes social media content on the side. Meanwhile, Ana is a 27-year-old from Brazil who works as an English teacher.

“I would describe myself as a vegan, Leo, and I’m a badass bitch,” the brunette beauty explained during the couple’s debut on the May 15, 2023, episode. “The men I dated before, they work out a lot, you know? They had the workout body. I never thought opposites would attract.”

Matthew met the South American native after he was broadcasting live on social media and Ana joined. After messaging for about four months online, Matthew traveled overseas to visit her in Brazil and the pair got engaged just 10 days after their first in-person meeting.

“Obviously Ana is beautiful, more beautiful than any American woman I’ve ever dated,” Matthew said in a private confessional. “She’s very comfortable being herself. That is definitely something that attracts me.”

What Problems Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ana and Matthew Faced?

The spinoff is set to document Matthew as he travels back to Brazil to visit Ana during Carnival. During the trip, Matthew also has to deliver news that while they thought their K-1 visa would take six months, there’s a possibility it could take up to two years.

Discovery+

The age gap is also set to cause problems as Matthew wondered if he had the “energy to keep up” with Ana during the yearly celebration.

“Carnival is once in a year, and it’s part of Brazilian culture,” Ana told producers. “Most people in Brazil, Carnival means party, that’s it. And it’s just about partying and dancing and drinking.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ana and Matthew Still Together?

While Ana nor Matthew have yet to comment on their relationship status, the TLC newbies do follow each other on social media, which is a good sign.

Matthew also liked Ana’s most recent post as of May 2023.