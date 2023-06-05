Bling Empire star Anna Shay had earned an impressive amount of money before she died at the age of 62 in June 2023. Keep scrolling to find out the late reality star’s net worth, how she made money and more.

What Was ‘Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay’s Net Worth?

Anna had an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to several outlets.

How Did ‘Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay Make Money?

Most of the Netflix star’s money was inherited from her father, Edward Shay.

Edward, who died in 1995, was the founder of the American defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers. The company dealt with weapons and other technologies that were used by the military.

Following his death, Edwards left his company shares for Anna and her brothers.

During a season 1 episode of the reality show, Anna’s costar Kane Lim claimed that she made her fortune “from weapons.” According to Kane, Anna’s father “sells bombs, guns, defense technology — and it’s worth, like, a few billion.”

How Else Did ‘Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay Make Money?

In addition to inheriting her late father’s fortune, Anna made money for her appearances on Bling Empire. However, her salary for the show ​was not revealed.

Anna starred on the reality show for three seasons, which aired on Netflix from 2021 until 2022.

During her time on the show, Anna often advised her costars to not get so wrapped up in their extravagant lifestyles. “There are more things in life than superficial bulls–t,” she previously said on the series.

The Tokyo, Japan, native quickly became a fan favorite during the first season, while she admitted she was surprised that the show was a hit.

“I wasn’t even expecting to be in front of the camera,” Anna told People in January 2021 about her experience on the show. “I’m very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

How Did ‘Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay Die?

The TV personality died in June 2023 after suffering a stroke.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” Anna’s family said in a statement to In Touch on June 5. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Kemp, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Kenny Kemp.