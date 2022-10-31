Always a beauty! Anna Kendrick has been gracing the big screen ever since her debut role in 2003’s Camp, and it’s no secret that she’s starred in some of the biggest blockbusters over the last two decades.

Anna’s name was put on the map when she appeared in Twilight – her fifth credited acting role – opposite Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and the rest of the all-star cast. She went on to appear in all five of the Twilight Saga films and eventually began nabbing lead roles in films like Up In the Air with George Clooney – which scored her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress – Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, What To Expect When You’re Expecting, all three of the Pitch Perfect movies and A Simple Favor alongside Blake Lively.

Not only is Anna an accomplished movie actress, but she’s also a talented voice-over actress, too, having lent her voice to Trolls, Trolls 2: World Tour, Human Discoveries and ParaNorman. She’s also had a few starring roles on television, including Love Life and Dummy.

While Anna is already one of the biggest A-listers in the biz, her tense drama, Alice, Darling, has earned her growing praise ever since its September 2022 debut at the Toronto Film Festival, with IndieWire calling her performance her “best” since 2009’s Up In the Air.

“When I read the script Alice, Darling, I felt like I knew I could do something quite interesting with it. I felt I could draw out her psychology in quite an interesting way,” she told Collider. “Sometimes it’s quite difficult to dramatize what’s happening inside people, and a lot of what happens to Alice in the film is very internal, and I was really interested in, how do you draw that out with sound, with image and how do you work with someone on the performance of that? And so that’s what made me want to do it.”

While reflecting on her lengthy career with Backstage in September 2020, the Scrappy Little Nobody author opened up about some of her career-defining roles, how she got to where she is now and the process of getting her scenes just right – including who she prefers to act with as a scene partner.

“I like it when they’re women,” she told the outlet. “Women, in my experience, are the most generous scene partners. I have worked with a lot of talented men, and sometimes I feel like they have decided on their performance beforehand. And, no matter how good it is, it sort of weirds me out when it doesn’t seem like they’re engaging me. It’s less that either gender is working from a deficit and more that, I guess, I just personally connect more with female actors.”

