Anna Chickadee Cardwell Is a ‘Proud Mama’ Amid Cancer Battle

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon, celebrated her daughter’s elementary school graduation amid her ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer.

“I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader,” Anna, 28, shared via social media on Tuesday, May 23, alongside a series of photos of her daughter’s graduation ceremony. “Give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out.”

Courtesy of Anna Cardwell/Facebook

The mother of two – who welcomed daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee during previous relationships – continued, “I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished.”

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and is currently undergoing her third round of chemotherapy.

The form of cancer “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

Doctors reportedly discovered that the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star had cancer in her liver, kidney and lungs after she was complaining about stomach aches and underwent a series of tests.

“Well going on to round 3 of chemo,” Anna shared via Instagram alongside a selfie with boyfriend Eldridge Toney on May 10. “Yesterday was [a] pretty good day but [I] did get a little [sick] and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up.”

“Over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good [sic],” she added.

Just one week prior to Anna’s update, Mama June, 43, told In Touch that “She is doing OK,” adding that “the second round was a little bit rough on her.”

“She’s just going through the emotions like anyone would be [with] cancer,” June said of her daughter. “We’re going through emotions as a family.”

The WeTV star continued, “I know as her mother, if I’m struggling some days, I know she has to be really struggling some days. You know, we have her good and our bad days.”

Anna was last seen over the weekend attending the high school graduation of her youngest sister, Alana Thompson, in footage shared by her mother.

“Well today was [an] emotional day for all of us,” the Mama June: Family Crisis star captioned a series of photos from Honey Boo Boo’s big day. “Alana Thompson graduated and all the important [people] was [there] to see her walk across that stage in the VERY SMALL CIRCLE we have around us that we have grown to look at them as Family n know that no matter what they are going to b there for whatever we need [sic].”