Angus Cloud earned an impressive amount of money during his acting career before his sudden death in July. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, learn how he made money and more.

What Was Angus Cloud’s Net Worth?

The California native had an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Angus Cloud Make Money?

Cloud made his professional acting debut as drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in HBO’s Euphoria, which premiered in 2019. He reprised the role in the sophomore season, which aired from January 2022 until February of that year.

While Cloud was best known for portraying Fez, he also appeared in the 2021 film North Hollywood and 2023 film The Line. He will posthumously appear in the upcoming movies Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day and the Untitled Universal Monsters film.

In addition to acting in films and on television, Cloud also appeared in several music videos including Noah Cyrus’ “All Three,” Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” and Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii.”

Angus Cloud Reacted to the Success of ‘Euphoria’ in 2022

Cloud’s character instantly became a fan favorite when Euphoria premiered, which he admitted was a “surprise” to him.

“I don’t expect too much from anything or anybody,” he said during a February 2022 interview.

While he wasn’t prepared for the attention the show brought him, Cloud said he couldn’t wait to return for season 3. “I can’t wait to get back to work with everyone,” he said during an October 2022 interview. “I feel like it’s been way too long. I just can’t wait to see everyone and working on set again. Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good.”

When Did Angus Cloud Die?

Cloud died at the age of 25 on July 31, 2023, In Touch confirmed.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said in a statement.

The family added that Cloud’s father’s funeral was held one week before the actor’s passing, which he “intensely struggled” with. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud was found dead at his family’s home in Oakland, California, the Oakland Police Department told In Touch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, though Oakland authorities were reportedly informed by his mother that Cloud had a “possible overdose.”