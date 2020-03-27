After the coronavirus outbreak interrupted his freshman year, Maddox Jolie-Pitt was “bummed” to be heading home from South Korea. An insider close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son exclusively tells In Touch he “loves studying abroad” and “would have stayed if it wasn’t for his parents.” Instead, he was one of many college students who returned to the United States amid the global pandemic.

“It was such an ordeal getting [him home] from South Korea,” the source continues. “I heard he was quarantined and tested and then approved to travel, but he admitted that it would have been easier for him to just stay there. Of course, Angie and Brad wanted him home. They wanted him safe.”

Now, the insider shares Maddox, 18, is “continuing his studies while he’s home,” much like his younger siblings. All of the Jolie-Pitt kids have tutors, and homeschooling is their norm. Now that their big brother is there with them, the whole family has been enjoying staying in and spending time together.

Though the circumstances of the visit aren’t ideal, Angelina, 44, is just grateful to have her eldest son safe and by her side. “She wants all her children to fly around the world, explore and live life, but she’s really taking advantage of this forced lockdown. Family time is her favorite thing in the world. … It’s just great having everyone back under one roof,” the source says. “They’re all really glad he’s back home.”

The next few months may also give Brad, 56, the opportunity to bond with Maddox. In February 2020, a second source revealed to In Touch that the father and son were “slowly” working to get their relationship back on track. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star even skipped the 2020 BAFTAs in London so that he could try and mend his relationship with the teen.

“Brad fully intended to go to the BAFTAs,” the insider said at the time. “But at the last minute, he learned that his son Maddox was back in L.A. from college. So Brad prioritized things and stayed in town to see him. And he’s glad he did.”