Social media sighting! Angelina Jolie made a rare appearance on Instagram in a new selfie posted by her The Eternals costar Salma Hayek on Wednesday, December 11. The actress showed love to Angelina in her thoughtful caption, addressing how grateful she is to have formed a bond with the humanitarian while working on the action flick.

“Gosh am I so lucky … I thought I was just going to be working with great actors playing aliens; little did I know, I was going to befriend amazing human beings,” Salma, 53, wrote alongside the photo, which also featured their costar Kumail Nanjiani.

The actor playing Kingo, 41, later posted the snap on his page. “I get to work with these amazings every day. It’s an honor and a thrill,” he shared. “They are going to be so good in Eternals. Every day on set with them is a masterclass. I just take notes.”

Courtesy of Salma Hayek/Instagram

Considering that Angelina, 44, doesn’t have an Instagram page of her own, fans were thrilled to see the mother of six on the social media platform. “Angelina!? So Amazing,” one fan commented on Salma’s pic. “Definitely the picture of the day,” another chimed in. “Omg angieee,” a third gushed with crying and heart emojis, while a fourth replied, “Angelina looks the same.”