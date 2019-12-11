Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Appearance on Instagram in Salma Hayek’s Selfie
Social media sighting! Angelina Jolie made a rare appearance on Instagram in a new selfie posted by her The Eternals costar Salma Hayek on Wednesday, December 11. The actress showed love to Angelina in her thoughtful caption, addressing how grateful she is to have formed a bond with the humanitarian while working on the action flick.
“Gosh am I so lucky … I thought I was just going to be working with great actors playing aliens; little did I know, I was going to befriend amazing human beings,” Salma, 53, wrote alongside the photo, which also featured their costar Kumail Nanjiani.
The actor playing Kingo, 41, later posted the snap on his page. “I get to work with these amazings every day. It’s an honor and a thrill,” he shared. “They are going to be so good in Eternals. Every day on set with them is a masterclass. I just take notes.”
Considering that Angelina, 44, doesn’t have an Instagram page of her own, fans were thrilled to see the mother of six on the social media platform. “Angelina!? So Amazing,” one fan commented on Salma’s pic. “Definitely the picture of the day,” another chimed in. “Omg angieee,” a third gushed with crying and heart emojis, while a fourth replied, “Angelina looks the same.”
The talented trio is currently working on the highly anticipated Marvel film expected to hit theaters in November 2020. It’s about the saga of the Eternals, “a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations,” according to the synopsis on IMDB. Angelina will be playing Thena, while Salma is set to portray Ajak.
Angelina recently captivated fans by starring on Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which was released on October 18. Not long after, the Grammy-winning star opened up about how difficult it was to return to the role after going through some tough times in her private life. She filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, and they’ve had a very public custody battle.
“I’d been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken,” the actress and director told PEOPLE. “It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again.”
Looking ahead, Angelina is considering moving her family to a continent that has a lot of sentimental value to her. Her plan is to relocate to Africa and make it “their new home base” when the time is right, an insider tells In Touch exclusively, noting how two of Angie’s kids, Zahara and Shiloh, were born in Ethiopia and Namibia.
There’s so much to look forward to!