Anderson Cooper’s Net Worth: How the Journalist Makes Money

It pays to be Anderson Cooper! Being a world-renowned journalist and TV host wasn’t his first career choice, but it was the best decision as Anderson has covered some of the biggest events and issues. Not to mention, the Anderson Cooper 360 host earns a massive salary, which contributes to his hefty net worth.

What Is Anderson Cooper’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, the New York City native has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Anderson Cooper Make Money?

The CNN correspondent kicked off his journalism career as a fact-checker for Channel One, which led him to cover world issues like war and poverty. Anderson’s interest in covering hard-hitting news came after his brother Carter Cooper died in 1988 after committing suicide.

“The only thing I really knew is that I was hurting and needed to go someplace where the pain outside matched the pain I was feeling inside,” Anderson told Forbes in 2011 while discussing the origin of his career. “Somalia seemed a good place to start.”

Anderson made his way to ABC in 1995 as a correspondent before getting a promotion four years later as ABC’s World News Now co-anchor. In 2000, he went on to host The Mole for two seasons before switching over to ABC’s competitor, CNN, in 2001.

Since then, Anderson has cohosted or contributed many segments within the network including American Morning and 60 Minutes.

However, landing his own show, Anderson Cooper 360, in 2003 was a milestone that led to an annual salary of $12 million.

Fans enjoy an unhinged side to Anderson on New Year’s Eve when he cohosts on CNN with bestie and Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen.

Beyond his on-camera success, Anderson wrote his 2006 memoir, Dispatches from the Edge, which landed on The New York Times Best Seller list. He later became a co-author of two books, The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss (2017) and Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty (2021).

What Awards Has Anderson Cooper Received?

The TV personality’s ability to connect to viewers while covering serious topics landed him a handful of awards throughout his career.

Anderson is a three-time Emmy award winner. He received his first Emmy in 1997 after covering Princess Diana’s funeral and gained two more in 2011 for his reporting on Haiti.

He has also won a GLAAD Award and National Headliner Award.