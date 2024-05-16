Your account
Guy Fieri, Anderson Cooper, Sting

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery, Joe Maher/Getty Images

Skimpy Celebrities! Sting, Anderson Cooper and More Who Want Their Kids to Make Their Own Money

News
May 16, 2024
By
Picture

No nepo babies here! These celebrity parents may have millions of dollars, but they want their kids to make their own way in the world.

From Anderson Cooper, who shares children Wyatt and Sebastian with ex Benjamin Maisani, to Guy Fieri, who told his kids they must get two degrees — college and postgraduate — while he supports them, In Touch looks at the famous families who want their little ones to support themselves.

