No cocktail variation in history has spawned more cocktail variations than the Negroni. Indeed, some might say the Negroni is the most famous cocktail inspired by another cocktail!

Although the Negroni is a riff on the Americano, it has proven to be far more popular than its predecessor. While it’s tricky to explain this bitter cocktail’s sweet success, we bet you’ll figure it out once you try it at home.

For extra brightness, we recommend adding a dropperful of our superb citrus-flavored CBD oil. The lemony notes in our high-quality CBD oil help cut Campari’s bitterness, making this already satisfying drink extra delicious!

CBD Negroni Recipe

As we’ve mentioned in previous cocktail posts, Campari has a very distinctive bitter flavor that may take some getting used to. You may want to consider cutting the Campari in half and adding an extra 0.5 oz of gin to your first Negroni. Over time, your palate should get used to this bold & bitter aperitif.

It’s also important to research the flavors and intensities of different gin and sweet vermouth brands. You want these supporting ingredients to be strong enough to compliment Campari without clashing.

If you find that you don’t like Campari, please don’t write off all Italian aperitifs! For instance, Aperol is another popular aperitif that’s slightly sweeter than Campari. Even if you’re not a fan of the Negroni, we recommend trying our CBD Aperol Spritz recipe.

Ingredients

1 oz Campari

1 oz sweet vermouth

1 oz gin

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange slice

Instructions

Pour Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin into a rocks glass

Add ice

Stir until well chilled

Squirt a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with an orange slice

Most people know that a cool Negroni could help “prime their palate” before dinner. But did you know CBD oil also shows potential as an appetite stimulant?

While CBD won’t give you the “munchies” associated with THC, some doctors believe CBD might have natural anti-nausea properties. Although we don’t know everything about CBD’s benefits, some scientists theorize CBD has a relaxing effect on the nervous system. This soothing effect may explain why CBD seems to improve patients’ appetite without intense “munchie” cravings.

