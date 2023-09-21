Mean girl alert! Amy Schumer is still doing “damage control,” a source tells In Touch, days after she was slammed for poking fun at Nicole Kidman for the way she watched the U.S. Open tennis tournament on September 9. The comedian, 42, took to Instagram to share a photo of the actress, 56, intensely watching the women’s singles final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. “This how human sit,” Amy captioned the since-deleted image. “Lift one woman up just to tear another down…bully masking as a comedian,” chided one online commenter, while another wrote, “Why are you so mean, Amy.”

The I Feel Pretty star went on to apologize “to all the people I hurt [by] posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien.” But then Amy bizarrely deleted her apology. “She just keeps digging herself deeper,” says the source. “She does want Nicole to forgive her. Nicole probably couldn’t care less what Amy Schumer has to say about her, but it’s still cyber-bullying, and it’s not right.”