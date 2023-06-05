Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor Has Stayed Out of the Spotlight: See His Rare Photos

During their 11-year marriage, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted two children, Isabella and Connor. After the former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2001, both kids went on to pursue their own careers, making rare public appearances once in a while. Connor has proven to be multitalented and opened up about some of his passions on social media.

Initially, he was focused on building a resume as a DJ, performing all over the world beginning in his teen years. Recently, the music enthusiast has made several changes in his personal life, including deciding to pursue a different career path. Now, Connor is a dedicated fisherman with an Instagram full of photos of his latest catches and fishing trips.

In March 2021, the fishing expert unveiled his newest venture, starting a food-centered Instagram account called Connor’s Meat Shack. The page is full of videos of delicious-looking dishes and has thousands of followers. The following year, Connor shared a video after winning the Sarasota Slam fishing competition with his teammates, catching a massive 301-pound Warsaw Grouper.

Both Tom and Nicole moved on with other relationships after their split. He wed Katie Holmes in 2006 and she married Keith Urban that same year. Nicole and Keith welcomed two daughters together, Sunday and Faith. When it comes to the Being the Ricardos star’s relationship with her two older kids, she has only shared a few public comments.

“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships,” the mom of four told WHO in November 2018. “I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

One thing that is clear is that Nicole values her family and all of the moments they get to share together.

“I think everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity and accountability,” the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight in November 2018.

Though her chapter with Tom closed more than two decades ago, she reflected on their marriage in recent years.

“I was young. I think I offered it up?” she said during a September 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar when addressing how open she was about her love life and family in the past. “Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Connor growing up.