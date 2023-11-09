Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek were spotted in PDA photos at Amy’s ex-husband Matt Roloff‘s Oregon farm.

The reality star, 61, was photographed at Roloff Farms on October 16, 2023, wearing a clown costume as she danced for and kissed Chris, 61. Chris conducted fall wagon tours as Amy posed for photos with fans, according to an eyewitness account in The Sun.

Matt, 62, was seen throughout the afternoon driving around the farm, and later reading his children’s book, Little Lucy Big Race, to visitors. Matt’s fiancée, Caryn Chandler, is known to help out around the farm as well, but the source said she was not there that day.

Matt and Amy’s youngest son, Jacob Roloff, was also seen working at the famous farm, which attracted many visitors for pumpkin-picking season.

Scroll to see photos from the fall day at Roloff Farms.