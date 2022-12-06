Amy Robach joked about behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America more than a month before her alleged romance with coanchor T.J. Holmes was uncovered.

While interviewing The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon on October 4, the actress asked if her show “hit home a little bit?” Amy, 49, was quick to fire back with a smile, “Well, we could give you a few plot lines,” putting her hand up to her mouth as if she was spilling a secret.

Amy also agreed with Michael Strahan‘s comment that the hosts at GMA are “addicted” to the Apple+ series about the behind-the-scenes drama on a national morning show, costarring Jennifer Aniston. She also gushed to Reese, “We love it.”

The Michigan native is currently embroiled in her own scandal after she and T.J. first sparked romance rumors when photos published by the Daily Mail on November 30 showed the pair appearing affectionate with each other. One snapshot showed the two holding hands in an Uber, while in another, T.J. seemed to be caressing Amy’s behind.

The day after the photos were made public, Amy’s husband, former Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, deleted all pictures of his wife from his Instagram account. The ABC personality had de-activated her account the previous day. The couple met in 2008 and wed in 2010. The last photo Amy shared with her husband was in July during a vacation to Greece.

T.J. has been married to wife Marilee Fiebig since 2010 and they share a daughter, Sabine, born in 2013. Neither Amy nor T.J. has filed for divorce from their spouse as of this time.

Amy and T.J. have showed plenty of chemistry while cohosting the third hour of GMA, but that came to a halt on Monday, December 5, when the pair were temporarily benched after their rumored romance went public.

ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers on a conference call that the coworkers’ alleged relationship had become an “internal and external distraction” and that she wanted some time to consider the situation, Deadline reported. “For now, I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out,” Kim allegedly said.

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Kim reportedly continued, adding, “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which you guys know are all of us, the people here at ABC.”

Amy and T.J. were replaced by on Monday’s GMA3 by Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos, as the latter told viewers that Amy and T.J. “have the day off.” It’s unclear when the pair will return to their regular cohosting duties.