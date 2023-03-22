Called out. Katy Perry was slammed by an American Idol contestant for making a “mom-shaming” joke.

During the March 5 episode of the singing competition show, contestant Sara Beth Liebe got in front of judges Katy, 38, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to audition with a performance of “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse.

After the judges noted how young Sara Beth, 25, looked, the trio was left in shock when she revealed that she’s a mother of three. Katy even stood out of her chair to fan herself.

“If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Sarah Beth said.

Katy referenced Sara Beth’s family by responding, “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.”

Three days after the audition aired, the contestant took to TikTok to slam Katy for making the comment that “wasn’t super kind.”

“It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful and that’s that,” Sara Beth said. “I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

The video concluded with the mother of three sending a hopeful message to her followers. “I see all of the young moms and just moms in general … keep loving your babies,” she said. “Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that.”

Sara Beth made it past the first round of televised auditions following the performance. However, it is not yet clear how far she makes it on the season.

Similar to the contestant, Katy is also a mother to one daughter, Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The couple welcomed their only child together in August 2020.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I had 35 years of calling the shots and doing what I wanted to do, zipping all over the world and taking care of my career,” the “Roar” singer told L’Officiel in June 2021 about becoming a mother. “Now I have this huge responsibility to look after such an incredible gift. It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood that you want to probably do differently. I want to do it differently.”

Katy added that she underwent a “healing journey” to determine why she felt nervous before realizing ”this is it. This is the living part.”