Keep calm and carry on. Celebrities are no strangers to different types of wardrobe malfunctions, even ripped pants! But instead of dwelling on the unfortunate event, many stars have made it a point to maintain their enviable confidence.

Some of the most iconic — yet unplanned — material failures have happened on stage during musical performances.

Katy Perry has experienced the dreaded fashion fail on stage. In March 2022, the American Idol judge enjoyed an impromptu performance of her hit track “Teenage Dream” during the reality series, and her red leather pants ended up tearing in the process.

While slowly bending down into a squat, the rip in her “skin-tight” pants was heard by the crowd, and she quickly covered the back with her hand before walking off stage.

Even twerk queen Cardi B had a similar experience at the February 2019 Bonaroo Music Festival. After proudly shaking her booty, the bottom of the “I Like It” rapper’s sparkling catsuit ripped open. After going backstage to handle the incident, Cardi reportedly reemerged wearing a comfy white bathrobe.

“I just wanna let y’all know my outfit ripped. We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she said. “We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this robe, but we gonna do it!”

Fellow rapper Lil Nas X also ripped his pants while belting out some tunes during a May 2021 performance on Saturday Night Live. While pole dancing to his hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the “Old Town Road” artist realized a hole had popped open in his metallic pants.

“I know I do a lot of unplanned s—t, but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them,” Lil Nas X wrote via Twitter that month.

While music artists have encountered the fashion slip-up, other stars have also admitted to ripping their pants while out and about. NFL player Tom Brady experienced the mishap while playing golf in May 2020. After bending down to pick up a golf ball, the athlete’s black pants completely split down the middle.

“Next time, I’ll make sure to be wearing my @UAGolf pants,” Tom cheekily wrote via Twitter at the time.

Scroll down to see photos of celebrities accidentally ripping their pants.