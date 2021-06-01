Katy Perry is opening up about the “huge responsibility” of being a mom.

The American Idol judge, 36, told L’Officiel in an interview published Monday, June 1, that before welcoming daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom on August 26, she was “nervous to be a mom.”

“I had 35 years of calling the shots and doing what I wanted to do, zipping all over the world and taking care of my career,” the singer told the publication of becoming a mother. “Now I have this huge responsibility to look after such an incredible gift. It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood that you want to probably do differently. I want to do it differently.”

She revealed that after a “healing journey” to determine why she felt nervous, she now realizes ”this is it. This is the living part.”

“Every day I’m like, ‘When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?’ There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back,” she continued.

Courtesy Katy Perry/Instagram

Days before Daisy was born, the “Not the End of the World” singer echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, telling the podcast host that she “was terrified of having a child.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do this. It’ll break.’ I’m not very maternal,” the then-pregnant pop singer added. “I am, in a way, but when it comes to crying, and sadness and that kind of stuff, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do.’”

Since giving birth to Daisy, Katy celebrated her first Mother’s Day with her 9-month-old daughter. Wearing a cream jumpsuit and a baby harness strapped around her waist, Katy was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on May 7 with Orlando, 44, who cradled their baby during their stroll together.