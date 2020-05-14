A round of applause. Amanda Knox commended Kim Kardashian for her work with prison reform in a new interview on Wednesday, May 13.

“I’m always excited when anyone of influence is putting that influence towards a good cause,” the 32-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “The truth matters.”

Shutterstock (2)

“I love it because it shows that a woman who has been written off as something in society is more than what we expected her to be,” the journalist continued. “You know, she’s looking at people who are innocent and guilty alike and is trying to bridge the gap between the incarcerated world and the free world so we all have that kind of greater understanding of each other.”

Kim’s work hits home for the passionate writer. In 2009, Amanda and her then-boyfriend were wrongfully convicted for the murder of her fellow classmate while studying abroad in Italy. She spent four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial until she was finally acquitted in 2015. “I lost years of my life to prison for no reason,” Amanda said, adding, “I was redefined as something that I wasn’t.”

As for the reality star-turned-law student, she documented her efforts in Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a two-hour-long film highlighting the injustices in the United States prison system. By doing so, she is bringing awareness to the cause and humanizing those incarcerated. Additionally, she has actively worked with #Cut50 to reduce prison populations and helped free first-time offender Alice Johnson who was sentenced to 21 years for drug trafficking.

“I think the reason why prisoners are such a vulnerable population is because people are willing to write them off,” Amanda explained. “They’re the last people to be considered as people who are deserving of our concern. And so, we’re trying to really shed light on the real conditions that are inside prisons right now, and the concerns of real people who are still incarcerated.”

Amanda appeared optimistic about what is to come from Kim’s efforts. She’s hoping people will “reconsider” their views of convicts and other forms of punishment. “We need to acknowledge that these are human beings. They aren’t just criminals.”