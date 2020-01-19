Like father, like daughter. Kim Kardashian announced her newest documentary about criminal justice reform, which is something she’s become passionate about as she continues her studies in law school. While opening up at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour for Oxygen’s Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, the 39-year-old revealed her work in the work in the legal and justice system helps her to feel closer to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. — and she knows he would approve.

“In a way, yes, because there are times when I could be frustrated and up studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through,” Kim told In Touch and other reporters at the event. “So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.”

Kim is currently a law apprentice at the Cut 50 firm, and she is planning to take the Bar exam after four years of studying which would be in 2022. She revealed she believes this is one of her callings, and she could see herself continuing to do this type of work for the rest of her life.

“I do, I really do. I don’t see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help, if I know that I could help them,” she added.

During the panel, Kim revealed details about one of the cases that fans will be able to follow on her upcoming documentary. She explained there was a woman who was sentenced to prison for the murder of her stepgrandfather, but it was later revealed that the stepgrandfather had allegedly been raping her from the age of 5 years old up until she was 30.

“She wrote me this letter, this 10-page letter, and it was the most detailed letter. I will never forget it,” Kim said. “I took my stack of letters and went to Palm Springs, and I read them in Palm Springs, and I just cried reading her letter. And I instantly knew that I had to help her, and I reached out. I and Jessica reach out to her, and her story is so traumatic and so heartbreaking, but to know that throughout her whole life, no one even tried to protect her, and then she gets sentenced to life in prison instead of some type of therapy and rehabilitation. I’m never one to say that there is no consequence to anything that … There’s a time, but it’s over sentencing, I think, that is the huge issue.”