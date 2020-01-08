They seem happy. Allison Dunbar shared a photo from an outing with her boyfriend, actor Ron Perlman, and they looked seriously loved-up in the sweet snapshot. They were apparently visiting a place called Descanso Gardens in California during its “Enchanted Forest of Light” event, and Allison, 42, called it “magic” in her caption on the photo.

The actress also shared a video of herself and Ron, 69, driving around after their night out, featuring Allison asking her boyfriend, “What is this s–t we’re listening to?” while “his playlist” played. LOL. Sounds like they had fun!

Courtesy of Allison Dunbar/Instagram

Ron submitted paperwork to end his marriage to his longtime partner, Opal Stone Perlman, on November 5, after he and Allison were spotted having lunch in Los Angeles on November 3. At the time, a source told In Touch that Ron and Opal had “what seems like an open relationship,” but that changed very quickly and he appears to have completely turned his attention to his relationship with Allison.

However, while Ron is enjoying spending more time with Allison, he “doesn’t want to rock the boat” by rushing too quickly into something serious, a source told In Touch exclusively in November. “Now that Ron has finally filed for divorce from his wife, Opal, after a whopping 35 years, his girlfriend Allison is itching for a little more security,” the insider revealed. “Ron’s friends say he’s happy the way things are. Ron and Allison have a good thing going, but he doesn’t want to lose her either. So stay tuned, under these new circumstances, she wants more and he’s fine with the way things are, this romance is still developing.”

And it seems to be developing smoothly if the photo Allison shared is any indication! Plus, Ron made an appearance on his girlfriend’s Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 2, during a game night. “Rookie learns the ropes #catan,” the actress captioned a clip of the Sons of Anarchy alum asking how the board game worked. “The blind leading the blind.” She also added another clip featuring her friend trying to explain the rules to everyone present.

