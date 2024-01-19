He was finally starting to be welcomed back into the fold. Four years after stepping back from his role as a working royal because of his scandalous connection to late pedophile and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew strolled to church with his family on Christmas in Sandringham, England — and promptly scolded a group of well-wishers. “You ought to come and stand on this side and see what it’s like … a lot of cameras facing you,” Andrew griped in a video that went viral in January. “It’s a really bizarre sensation.”

Now, the spotlight has gotten even more uncomfortable for him. The prince — who in 2022 settled a sexual assault lawsuit with alleged sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre for an estimated $16 million while denying any wrongdoing — is named in a trove of legal documents unsealed in early January. The emails, deposition transcripts and photos contain shocking allegations of sex, lies and secret videotapes. “These documents have only made things worse,” says a source exclusively to In Touch. “Once again, Andrew is public enemy No. 1.”

Sordid Details

Virginia has long accused Andrew of having sex with her when she was underage. He’s denied ever meeting her, despite being shown a photo of them together. But in her 2016 deposition, given as part of a civil suit against Andrew and Epstein’s mutual pal Ghislaine Maxwell, Virginia discussed their three alleged encounters in 2001. Asked if she was paid “by or on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein for having sex with Prince Andrew,” Virginia, now 40, responded, “Yes, I did receive $15,000.”

There’s no doubt Andrew was friendly with Epstein. They were even photographed together in 2010, after the financier had served time in prison for procuring a girl under 18 for prostitution. And in the documents, Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, housekeeper, Jean Alessi, testified that Andrew, 63, “spent weeks” at the house and got “daily massages.”

Andrew also stayed at his pal’s NYC mansion, which Virginia claimed contained a room she called “the dungeon,” featuring an explicit photo of her. Epstein masseuse Johanna Sjoberg accused Andrew of groping her breast in that same home. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing.

But another alleged Epstein victim, Sarah Ransome, claims there’s proof. Epstein, who died of an apparent suicide while in a NYC jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019, secretly recorded “sex tapes…which clearly identify the faces of Prince Andrew” and other famous men, she testified. “It’s no secret that everything was recorded.”

There is no evidence that tapes of Andrew exist. (Ransome retracted her claims soon after she made them, although on January 9 she told Good Morning Britain the “videos exist, and people know they exist.”) “If this scandal gets any messier, the royal family would have no choice but to cut him loose,” says the source, noting that Charles’ patience with his brother is already wearing thin again. “It seems Andrew’s nightmare will never end.”