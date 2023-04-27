Camilla, Queen Consort, is married to King Charles, but will she become queen after his coronation? Keep scrolling to find out what Camilla’s royal title will be according to the royal succession, learn about her relationship with Charles and more.

Will Camilla Be Queen After King Charles’ Coronation?

When Camilla married Charles, the couple revealed that she would not take the title of queen when he eventually took the throne. At the time, Prince Charles’ official website explained that Camilla would become princess consort when her husband became king.

However, Queen Elizabeth II shared her thoughts on the subject matter when the royal family celebrated her 70th year on the British throne in February 2022.

“This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years,” the late queen said in a message at the time. “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Charles and Camilla confirmed that she will take the title of queen when they sent out the official coronation invitations, according to the BBC. In addition to information about the coronation, the invites stated that Camilla will transition from queen consort to queen.

What Is a ‘Queen Consort’?

Similar to a queen, a queen consort is the wife of the reigning monarch. However, a queen has equal sovereign, military and political power as a king, while the queen consort does not have the same responsibilities.

The royal family’s website explains that “a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

How Long Have Camilla and King Charles Been Together?

Charles and Camilla first met in 1970 at a polo match. They started dating, though split when Charles joined the navy.

She later married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, while Charles married Princess Diana in 1981.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The pair began an affair and ultimately divorced their partners after they were caught. Following the end of their first marriages, Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005 and have been together ever since.

When Is King Charles’ Coronation?

Charles’ coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.